Rise & Fall Contestant Nayandeep Rakshit Opens Up About Being Trolled for His Sexual Identity: 'I Am Who I Am' - VIDEO

Bollywood talk show host and anchor-turned-reality TV star, Nayandeep Rakshit, is currently locked inside Rise and Fall, Amazon MX Player’s new reality series that pits 15 celebrities against each other in a battle for the trophy and prize money. Known for his candid interviews and fearless persona, Nayandeep is now experiencing life on the other side of the spotlight.

In a heartfelt conversation with The Free Press Journal before entering the show, Nayandeep opened up about being judged for his sexuality, dealing with trolling, and why he refuses to let negativity dictate how he lives his life. For the first time, he also addressed the possibility of finding love inside the reality show.

On judgment being inevitable, Nayandeep said, “Being good gets judged, being bad gets judged. Nobody in the world - no celebrity, nobody at all - is free from judgment. Today, no matter what you say, someone might find it offensive. People may attack me for my sexuality or for being firm as a person, but I can’t do anything about it. I am who I am. It would only be wrong if I lied about it or made others uncomfortable because of it.”

Nayandeep also explained why sexuality shouldn’t define or limit anyone. “No matter what your sexual identity is - mine, yours, anyone’s in this room, or even the audience - as long as your preferences aren’t intended to make someone else uncomfortable, there should be no issue. If a straight man or woman makes someone of the opposite sex uncomfortable, that’s just as wrong. But we don’t judge all of them based on that. So it’s unfair to paint everyone with the same brush. As long as I don’t make any of the 15 contestants - man, woman, or anyone else - feel uncomfortable, nobody should have a problem with me," he said.

When asked about seeking love and commitment, the Rise & Fall contestant said, “I haven’t found relationships yet because I’ve always looked for commitment. That doesn’t mean I haven’t had experiences, but I’ve never been someone seeking hookups. In today’s times, if you’re not open to casual encounters, it’s really hard to find love. I’ve been taken for a ride by people when I thought something meaningful was possible. I’ve realised that most don’t actually want commitment. Still, I’ve never made anyone uncomfortable, nor have they made me feel that way, though some did mislead me.”

On whether he could find love on the show, Nayandeep firmly said, “42 days is too little a time to find somebody. Plus, most of the contestants are already married or in relationships. If anyone tries to make a move on me, I’ll politely refuse. But I can definitely play matchmaker for others if they want! Personally, I don’t think this show is the place to find love - it’s not collaborative, it’s competitive. So, I don’t expect to form a match here.”