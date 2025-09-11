'Gutka Khana Bura Hai': Akshay Kumar Shuts Down Reporter Over Tobacco Question At Jolly LLB 3 Event In Kanpur; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Jolly LLB 3, with Arshad Warsi. He attended the trailer launch event of the film in Kanpur recently where he also interacted with media persons. However, besides talking about his film, the actor also stated that consuming gutka (tobacco) is not good.

Akshay's anti-gutka message

During the press conference, a reporter asked Akshay about his experience portraying a character from Kanpur and the city's association with gutka (chewing tobacco). The actor replied, "Gutka nahi khana chahiye (One should not consume tobacco)."

However, when the journalist attempted to interrupt, Akshay, known for his wit, responded, "Interview mera hai ya tumhara? Main bol raha hoon, gutka nahi khana chahiye, that’s it. (Is this my interview or yours? I’m saying one should not consume chewing tobacco, that’s it)."

Videos of the exchange quickly went viral on social media.

It is to be noted that in December 2023, Akshay, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, received notice from the central government in connection with advertisements he did for gutka companies.

Akshay stepped down as the brand ambassador of a pan masala brand after facing backlash.

About Jolly LLB

In the film, Akshay will be seen as lawyer Jolly Mishra and Arshad as Jolly Tyagi. It also stars veteran actor Saurabh Shukla as Judge Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao a

Akshay, on returning as Jolly Mishra, said, "It has been a special journey for me. What makes this film exciting is that it’s not just about reviving a character, it’s about putting him in the courtroom against another Jolly, played brilliantly by Arshad. The energy, humour, and the conflict between us made every scene unpredictable. The trailer is just a glimpse of that madness."

Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studio18, the film is all set to hit the big screens on September 19.