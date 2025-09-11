Heartwarming! Jacqueline Fernandez Steps In To Fund Treatment Of Child Battling Rare Disease | Watch Video

Image Courtesy: Instagram (iamhussainmansuri)

In a touching video going viral, actress Jacqueline Fernandez has once again won hearts, this time not on screen, but in real life. The Bollywood star recently visited a young child battling a rare neurological condition and promised to cover all his medical expenses.

Check out the video below:

Jacqueline’s visit goes viral

A video that has now gone viral shows Jacqueline spending time with the little boy and his family. She is seen playing with the child, offering comfort, and extending much-needed hope. The actor was accompanied by Mumbai-based philanthropist and influencer Hussain Mansuri, who shared the video online.

Along with the video, he wrote, “Thank you so much Jacqueline Fernandez ji for taking care of his surgery. You are such a pure soul. Hope for the best. Pls pray for this little angel🙏❤️.”

Responding to the post, Jacqueline expressed her prayers, stating, “Thank you Hussein Bhai 🙌 let us all pray for Mohammed and his family ❤️.”

About The Rare Condition: Hydrocephalus

The child in the video is Mohammed, who suffers from Hydrocephalus, a rare condition marked by an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain’s ventricles. This accumulation puts harmful pressure on brain tissues, often requiring surgical intervention.

Causes of Hydrocephalus

According to Cleveland Clinic, Hydrocephalus can be:

Congenital (present at birth): Caused by genetic and environmental factors like spina bifida, aqueductal stenosis (narrowing in the brain), complications of premature birth, or infections during pregnancy.

Acquired (after birth): Triggered by head trauma, stroke, brain or spinal tumours, meningitis, or complications after surgery.

Symptoms of Hydrocephalus

Symptoms of Hydrocephalus as per medical reports, are:

Infants: Unusually large head, bulging soft spot, downward gaze (sunsetting eyes), vomiting, and sleepiness.

Children: Headaches, nausea, vision problems, and developmental delays.

Adults: Headaches, memory loss, balance issues, and fatigue.

Elderly: Dementia-like symptoms, walking difficulties, and bladder control issues.