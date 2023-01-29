Watch: Kanye West snatches woman's phone, throws it after she refuses to stop recording him; video goes viral

Rapper Kanye West is reportedly under investigation after he snatched a woman's mobile phone and threw it in the middle of the street when she refused to stop filming him.

In the now-viral clip, Kanye is seen asking the photographer to stop filming him.

"I wanna just see my kids," the rapper said while inside his car. The pap then responded, "I understand, but it's not just me. There's a hundred of us."

"Everybody gotta stop when I see my kids," he insisted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When the photographer asked, "What do you want us to do? It's a hundred of us," Kanye replied, "I don't care how many of you. You want to hear what I want you to do? If I need to see my kids, don't photograph them. It's called human rights.

On another occasion, Ye was seen confronting a woman who was caught filming him. Even during the confrontation, the woman didn't stop her camera. Kanye then snatched the phone and threw it into the street.

The new video arrived after Kanye was caught on camera arguing with a paparazzo who disturbed his date with new wife Bianca Censori. When the pap asked him about his honeymoon following his secret wedding to the Yeezy employee, the rapper demanded, "Stop, just stop," before calling the person "antagonistic."

He went on to rant, "You know the first time when I took medication, where I was? I got mad at the paparazzi. You know who the paparazzi was? The same one that shot (Britney Spears)."

He also implied that the paparazzi treated him like he's "some type of caged animal".

At one point, the "Jesus Is King" artist talked about how celebrities didn't profit from pictures which were taken by paparazzi.

"The media doesn't have a right to just, boom, pop up," he pointed out. "We ain't have no idea. Then I have no say so in the shot. It's not just that. It's the entire media. Y'all find out where we are at. Y'all take this photo. What percentage of the money do we get off these photos?"

Read Also Kanye West marries Yeezy employee Bianca Censori in private ceremony after divorce with Kim...

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)