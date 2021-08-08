Dial 100 review: Subpar execution mars an interesting premise of this Manoj Bajpayee-starrer

For one, Neena Gupta as Seema Pallav, the caller, fails to convey the grief she is supposed to. She is not helped by the screenplay calling upon her to repeatedly spell out her bereavement. Things get more diffused with the track involving Dhruv and his drug-peddling associate. Two sequences in succession around the one-hour mark put paid to all prospects of a thrill in the narrative. One involving Seema kidnapping Prerna — in a film that’s only an hour and forty-five minutes long, it seems interminable. The second with Dhruv and his drug associate engaged in an ineffectual and gratuitous chase and fight. By the time the film gets out of these two sequences, it is too late — and not even a well-executed and heartfelt climax can salvage it.

The film rests squarely on the soldiers of Manoj Bajpayee and it is facile to say that he nails it. But to what extent can a good performer redeem subpar execution? As long as the identity of the caller isn’t revealed and her motives not spelt out, the narrative sustains interest. Post that, and with the revelation of the caller’s personal vendetta against Nikhil, the film goes into a freefall. There’s an artifice about the whole process of Nikhil trying to defuse the spiralling situation from the control room — none of it rings true, not even the moral dilemma that he is confronted with.