Deepika Padukone or Anushka Sharma- who wore Sabyasachi's Benarasi saree better?

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh started celebrations of their first wedding anniversary on November 14 by visiting Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.
Deepika wore a red Sabyasachi Benarasi saree with gold zari work. She teamed her red sari with heavy crafted gold jewellery and also sported sindoor to compliment the look.
Sharing the enchanting still on Instagram, Deepika captioned, "As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes!" The Padmaavat actors will on Friday head to the Golden Temple to offer prayers.
True Bollywood fanatics will remember that Anushka Sharma also wore a similar saree by the designer for her wedding reception. The actress who married Indian skipper Virat Kohli, left everyone stunned with her elegant look.
DeepVeer tied the knot on November 14 and 15 last year at Lake Como in Italy. Virushka also kept their private wedding ceremony in Italy in 2017. Adding more to the similarities between the two leading ladies, both wore a Sabyasachi bridal trousseau as well and are often go for the designer’s couture on several occasions.
