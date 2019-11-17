Pataudi princess Sara Ali Khan chilling with gal pals in New York

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a well-deserved break from shooting 'Coolie No. 1' for close to a month. She has headed off to New York with her gal pals where she’s chilling like a queen! From enjoying the chilly weather and desserts to not missing her workout sessions, Sara Ali Khan does vacation right yet again.

She posted a couple of pictures from her trip on her Instagram and we’re even more in love with her. Posing in the balcony donning a pink sweater, Sara Ali Khan is making us fall in love with her all over again.