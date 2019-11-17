Airport Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez is slaying it in her cool denim shirt and white pants

Jacqueline's journey in Bollywood until now is no less fascinating than her films. When the actress entered the industry almost a decade ago, she had no prior training in acting nor she had any contacts.
This Sri Lankan beauty spotted by shutterbugs today at the busiest Mumbai international airport. The diva arrived at the airport in a denim shirt and white ripped jeans with a high ponytail and uber-cool black shades.
Recently, Jacqueline launched her YouTube channel. The first-ever video dropped on the channel which showcases Jacqueline’s journey so far with giving the audience glimpses into her childhood, introducing her family, her first-ever ramp walk, the moment when she became Miss Sri Lanka and much more.
On the work front, Jacqueline's latest movie Drive was recently released on Netflix and she is all set for her movie ‘Ms. Serial Killer’ to release on the same platform. The actress will also star in Salman Khan's Kick 2 which will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.
