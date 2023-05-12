Dahaad actress Sonakshi Sinha's shocking revelation: When I entered the industry, I was...

Sonakshi Sinha | Pic: Instagram/aslisona

Sonakshi Sinha’s OTT debut series Dahaad has released on Prime Video today. The murder mystery also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah. It is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and is helmed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

How is your approach towards your character?

My approach towards my character is like my job. If you take up a task and do it with dedication. We have to look into the risks and also put in everything that is required from your end to be added to bring that character alive on the screen.

How was your approach to your profession when you entered the industry?

When I entered the industry, I was ready to take up every risk and be able to excel in my profession. Taking up everything wholeheartedly when I took up designing even then my family was very encouraging. When I took up acting, my family was very proud of me.

What was your father Shatrughan Sinha’s reaction when he saw you in uniform?

Zabardast reaction tha mere pitaji ka! When I first wore the uniform, I clicked a photo and sent it to him. He wanted me to be a police officer in real life. When I wore the uniform I told him, ‘Look, your dream seems to have been fulfilled’. He loved the trailer and was excited to see the show.

Why were you not taking up any role but you agreed to take up this role?

I was getting repetitive and I wasn’t liking the scripts that were coming to me. I have been here for some time and I enjoy my work. I wanted to do something different and fresh adding to my career. During the narration of this script, I felt that the character is not only powerful but strong enough. It is also a very well written character. I wanted to do it and instantly decided to take it up.

Do you feel working on an OTT platform is a safe zone where you don’t have the pressure of a theatrical release?

It’s different as the content on the platform is good and so there is a variety served on the platforms to the viewers. For OTT content, we can individually sit back in the comforts of our homes if you prefer that. If you prefer watching films along with the community, you can do so by watching movies in theatres. We have many platforms for enjoying films and series now.

Do you like doing action in your earlier films and now in Dahaad? Can you elaborate?

I enjoy doing action. You learn a lot when you do action. I ride a bike in this. I have also purchased a bike and in real life I also ride a bike. In this series, I have also tried a different dialect. I enjoyed playing this character in totality. It was a challenging role, I needed to be pushed and after all doing something different which challenges me, it feels good.

Read Also Dahaad Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha sets out to solve case of 27 missing girls in her debut OTT series

Women police officers have their feminine side. Were you told to behave masculine way after donning the uniform?

We have a misconception that if she is a police officer she has to be masculine and walk or talk like a man. They also have experiences which we will not see. They are hardened being in this profession but they have their feminine side. I was told to play straight forward as the character doesn’t wait for any help. She is a go-getter, determined and a strong-willed woman.