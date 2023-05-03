 Dahaad Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha sets out to solve case of 27 missing girls in her debut OTT series
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDahaad Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha sets out to solve case of 27 missing girls in her debut OTT series

Dahaad Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha sets out to solve case of 27 missing girls in her debut OTT series

The two-minute thirty-three-second trailer showcases Sonakshi Sinha as a special cop, who takes on the case of 27 missing girls.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Dahaad Trailer Sonakshi Sinha | YouTube

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make her debut on OTT with the upcoming series 'Dahaad'.

The trailer of this series has already been released, leaving fans excited to see the actress in a strong character wearing the uniform of a police officer.

Read Also
Amid dating rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia, Gulshan Devaiah teases Dahaad co-star Vijay Varma:...
article-image

About Dahaad Trailer

The two-minute thirty-three-second trailer showcases Sonakshi Sinha as a special cop, who takes on the case of 27 missing girls.

The mystery deepens as there is no complaint or witness for any of the cases. Along with Sonakshi, the series also stars talented actors like Vijay Verma and Gulshan Devaiah in significant roles.

Sonakshi's portrayal of a cop has left us with least satisfaction, it looks like she lacks the aura of a police officer and her personality doesn't seem to fit in the character with perfection. However, she tries her best to shine in the role of police cop, Anjali Bhaati.

Read Also
'Hamari badi Tamannaah thi...': Gulshan Devaiah teases Vijay Varma during Dahaad trailer launch -...
article-image

Here's what the actress says about her character

Sonakshi is thrilled about the series, calling it an 'extremely special project'.

She further adds that her character, Anjali Bhaati, is different from any other character she has played before and has the potential to become a role model for future generations.

Read Also
Watch Dahaad Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha plays a fierce cop who is on a mission in this crime thriller
article-image

About Dahaad

Dahaad is jointly produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar's production. The series will be directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. It will be accessible in 240 countries and territories from May 12.

The series will also be the first Indian series to be presented at the 2023 Berlinale Film Festival.

The trailer of Sonakshi Sinha's debut web series 'Dahaad' is may give her fans goosebumps. It promises to be a thrilling ride with its gripping storyline and talented cast.

Read Also
From Shantanu Maheshwari to Sonakshi Sinha; celebs who turned showstopper on the 2nd day of LFW
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dahaad Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha sets out to solve case of 27 missing girls in her debut OTT series

Dahaad Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha sets out to solve case of 27 missing girls in her debut OTT series

Watch: Doja Cat caught vaping at Met Gala 2023 despite strict smoking rules

Watch: Doja Cat caught vaping at Met Gala 2023 despite strict smoking rules

Farah Khan recalls trolls saying she was too old to get married & have kids: 'Guess what, I did it!'

Farah Khan recalls trolls saying she was too old to get married & have kids: 'Guess what, I did it!'

Tamil actor, director, comedian Manobala Mahadevan passes away at 69

Tamil actor, director, comedian Manobala Mahadevan passes away at 69

'Hamari badi Tamannaah thi...': Gulshan Devaiah teases Vijay Varma during Dahaad trailer launch -...

'Hamari badi Tamannaah thi...': Gulshan Devaiah teases Vijay Varma during Dahaad trailer launch -...