Dahaad Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha sets out to solve case of 27 missing girls in her debut OTT series

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make her debut on OTT with the upcoming series 'Dahaad'.

The trailer of this series has already been released, leaving fans excited to see the actress in a strong character wearing the uniform of a police officer.

About Dahaad Trailer

The two-minute thirty-three-second trailer showcases Sonakshi Sinha as a special cop, who takes on the case of 27 missing girls.

The mystery deepens as there is no complaint or witness for any of the cases. Along with Sonakshi, the series also stars talented actors like Vijay Verma and Gulshan Devaiah in significant roles.

Sonakshi's portrayal of a cop has left us with least satisfaction, it looks like she lacks the aura of a police officer and her personality doesn't seem to fit in the character with perfection. However, she tries her best to shine in the role of police cop, Anjali Bhaati.

Here's what the actress says about her character

Sonakshi is thrilled about the series, calling it an 'extremely special project'.

She further adds that her character, Anjali Bhaati, is different from any other character she has played before and has the potential to become a role model for future generations.

About Dahaad

Dahaad is jointly produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar's production. The series will be directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. It will be accessible in 240 countries and territories from May 12.

The series will also be the first Indian series to be presented at the 2023 Berlinale Film Festival.

The trailer of Sonakshi Sinha's debut web series 'Dahaad' is may give her fans goosebumps. It promises to be a thrilling ride with its gripping storyline and talented cast.

