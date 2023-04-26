Watch Dahaad Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha plays a fierce cop who is on a mission in this crime thriller

The makers of Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma's Dahaad, on Wednesday, unveiled the official teaser of the thriller series.

The series marks the OTT debut of Sonakshi in which she plays a fierce cop, who strives to solve gruesome murder cases, with an unsuspecting criminal on the loose.

The teaser shows Sonakshi's character, Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati, and her colleagues in a small town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms.

Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop.

The lead actors, Sonakshi and Vijay, took to their official Instagram accounts to share the teaser of the series.

About Dahaad

Helmed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, 'Dahaad' stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in the lead roles.

The series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from May 12.

Makers will be unveiling the official trailer of the series on May 3.