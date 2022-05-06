'I have found my new hobby in biking,' says Dahaad actress Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, is now gearing up for her OTT debut with Dahaad, formerly titled Fallen. The actress plays a cop in the series. Dahaad will release on a popular OTT platform, and it was announced recently at a grand event held in Mumbai amidst the cast and crew. The Free Press Journal was present at the mega launch where Sonakshi made a stunning entry on a bike.

An elated Sonakshi shares how her love for biking developed while shooting for Dahaad. “I thank the entire team of Dahaad for introducing me to biking. It’s my new hobby now. For me, it’s been an amazing experience at Tiger Baby, Excel Entertainment and the whole team, Reema Kagti, our directors, who have been like two pillars of strength. I think Anjali Bhati is one of the best characters I have played in my career. They have started calling me Sonakshi ‘biker’ Sinha,” Sonakshi says.

Reema Kagti, who created Made In Heaven for the same OTT platform, is now returning with Dahaad. “It took us a lot of rewrites to create such iconic characters on screen, be it in Made In Heaven or Dahaad. Writing over and over again is the only way out,” she adds. Farhan Akhtar interrupts and jokingly says, “Reema is a director of few words, action, cut and rewrite.”

Zoya couldn't attend the launch as she is busy shooting for another project, The Archies, of her production house. The Archies is a live-action musical starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Besides Sonakshi Sinha, Dahaad stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. Sonakshi will also be seen in Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal. The film deals with the subject of body shaming and is helmed by Satramm Ramani.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 07:00 AM IST