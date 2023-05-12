Dahaad Web Review: Roaring performances by Sonakshi, Vijay, Gulshan and Sohum keep this web series engaging

Director: Reema Kagti, Ruchika Oberoi

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Zoa Morani

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Rating: 3 stars

Star writer and director in her own right, Reema Kagti has always possessed the knack to weave heroic tales about the common man or woman, while delving into their innermost emotions and vulnerabilities. Backed by co-director Ruchika Oberoi, the duo draw out an unusual hero in Sonakshi Sinha's Anjali Bhaati for their latest web outing, 'Dahaad'.

Based in Mandhawa, Rajasthan, sub-inspector Bhaati is tasked with tracing the whereabouts of young women, who are tricked into marriage, they elope and then eventually go missing. She eventually discovers that these women, around 27 of them have been murdered by the same man and are found dead in public restrooms. She is suspicious of the seemingly straight-laced Anand Swarnakar (Vijay Verma), even as she is encouraged to pursue the case by her senior SHO Devi Lal Singh (Gulshan Devaiah), much to the chagrin of her associate Kailash Parghi (Sohum Shah), who feels belittled by her credentials. While carrying out her duties, Bhaati also has a handful to deal with on the personal front. From her identity, to her sense of professionalism and her marital status, Bhaati has enough to firefight about.

Created alongside her frequent collaborator Zoya Akhtar, 'Dahaad' borrows a leaf from Kagti's 'Talaash' and delves into the frailties of men and women in uniform, painting a refreshing cut-away from the 'Singhams' and 'Dabanggs', we have been largely accustomed to. Bhaati is a no-nonsense cop but is constantly fed the idea of finding a partner by her conservative mother. She is also routinely shamed for her caste-identity and for flexing her capabilities in a male-dominated profession. Swarnakar seems placid and calm on the exterior while battling his own demons within. Singh is a man committed to his job and is a doting father at home, but he routinely neglects and berates his unhappy wife. Parghi dissents his junior's excellence at work that it drives him to become a people-pleaser than chase professional betterment.

Because Kagti and Oberoi have a lot to pack in at once, the pacing can be testing on your patience. With 8 episodes, each timed over 50 minutes each, the series unravels like an indulgent novel, if you watch it at leisure that is. Although, I would like to add that tighter editing by Anand Subaya could've made the show a lot more binge-worthy, as it's the length of the show that can either work for or against it. Gaurav Raina and Tarana Marwah's music adds heft to the narrative, especially the opening credits, which continue to haunt you, much after you've exited streaming the show.

But without a doubt, its the primary four leads of the show that make 'Dahaad, watchable. Sonakshi makes Anjali Bhaati, very relatable without the artifice of how cops are shown on-screen. She is aware that she is no Rani Mukerji from 'Mardaani' or Tabu from 'Drishyam', yet she makes you root for Bhaati. A stand-out scene where she puts an entitled upper-caste man in his place is worth whistling for. Although it must be pointed out that her Rajasthani diction is a bit inconsistent. Vijay brings in his slimy best to the part of Swarnakar. But his ability to nail different geographical accents is a feat that continues to amaze me. Devaiah is restrained as Singh who wants to do the right thing, even at the expense of upsetting his loved ones. But, my favourite performance has to be of Shah's Kailash Parghi. As the dejected colleague, watch out for him in a scene where he sits in solitude and mourns the plight of his life. It's that rare moment of vulnerability that we would want to see more of by leading men in Hindi cinema. Zoa Morani as Vandana, Swarnakar's conflicted wife is a great addition to the cast, because I fear we've hardly seen her credentials as an actor.

If not for its jarring length, 'Dahaad' roars aloud, reaffirming the place upheld by women in the society. It also makes the wise choice of celebrating the few, good men.

