Dahaad trailer launch: THIS is what Sonakshi Sinha has to say about playing the cop for the first time

Sonakshi Sinha | All pics: Varinder Chawla

The makers of Dahaad unveiled the trailer of the upcoming crime-drama created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. It is helmed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi. Dahaad features Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

Sonakshi Sinha |

An elated Sonakshi shares, “This is by far the most amazing and satisfying experience as an actor for me. I didn’t take any moment to say yes to the series when Zoya and Reema came to narrate the story. It is great to play such a strong female persona on-screen. I can’t thank the makers enough for considering me to play Anjali Bhaati.”

Talking further on her preparation for the role, she reveals, “I was born to play a role like this. I was waiting for a role in my career. I slipped into the character very smoothly. In fact, I learned to ride a bike and I loved it so much that I bought a bike after the shoot. My mother is worried now (laughs). I feel once you wear a uniform, you walk straighter, I was a tough chic. Since I am playing a cop for the first time, I can’t tell you how powerful I felt.”

Vijay Varma |

Vijay explains, “It is also the most challenging-yet-rewarding character I have played. Anand is a simple teacher, a family man who spends his weekends teaching underprivileged kids. But there is more to him than meets the eye, and that is where the mystery lies! Reema and Zoya are some of the finest filmmakers of our time, and with Dahaad, they’ve taken it a notch higher.”

(l-r) Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sonakshi Sinha |

Gulshan says, “It was my dream to play a cop since childhood. It was an honour to wear the uniform.”

Gulshan Devaiah |

Sohum avers, “It was my wish to work with Zoya and Reema and it was a no-brainer for me to be a part of this amazing story and fantastic cast.”

Sohum Shah |

Director Reema Kagti states, “This is personally my favourite genre. I hope it’s a binge watch for the audiences.

Zoya Akhtar (l) with Reema Kagti (r) |

Zoya, who has backed the series under her banner explains, “People can expect something gritty and unusual from this coming-of-age studio. I and Reema want to dabble in every genre. Earlier, we have touched the thriller genre with Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012) and this is our second outing. Dahaad has its own tone and layers.”

(l-r) Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha, Sohum Shah, Gulshan Devaiah |

(l-r) Reema Kagti, Sonakshi Sinha, Zoya Akhtar |

The series revolves around the fierce tension at the local police station where Anjali Bhaati, played by Sonakshi, and her colleagues are on the lookout for an unsuspecting serial killer on the loose. What begins as a series of mysterious disappearances sets off an investigative hunt as they race against time, piecing together clues before another innocent woman loses her life. Dahaad will premiere on Prime Video on May 12.