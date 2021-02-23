Content creators BeYouNick, Sanjyot Keer and others react to ASCI's guidelines for influencer advertising

"Other guidelines suggested by ASCI such as non usage of filters when referring to ‘whiter teeth’ etc and claims such as 2x better, are in the favor of the consumer, and as a creator we always look into these claims before highlighting it in our branded content. But, unfortunately I see ads on television not following such norms," Keer says.

Saying that working with the platforms is a better way to start the regulation of promotional content, the digital content creator adds, "ASCI is a self regulatory body and it is a non government body and it’s role is recommendatory, which also means that the draft is a suggestion and not a legal mandate for now and the draft is open to suggestion until a later date. ASCI is recognized by various government departments and in the past the government has acted upon ASCI’s suggestions in various fronts.

"The rise of influencer marketing and its potential is huge and yes there should be guidelines in place but the guidelines should also not hinder content viewing experience. Working with the platforms is a better way to start and content creators also should work with brands with their due diligence keeping their viewers in mind."