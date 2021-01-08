FPJ Exclusive: Chef Sanjyot Keer opens up about journey of 'Your Food Lab', his love for Mumbai's street food and more

Amid the pandemic-induced lockdown several netizens tuned in to your channel for new recipes. Some even shared pictures of their version of the same. Did you come across a fan's recreation that left you touched?

2020 was like one crazy rollercoaster for all and I did a lot of lockdown content and recipes.

One such story was when a mother texted us regarding her daughter's birthday. She wanted to bake her a cake without an oven and less ingredients. On that, I made a simple cake recipe, which could help her make a cake in a few minutes and celebrate with her daughter. Post that, a lot of my viewers watched the video and created their own version of the 'Lockdown Birthday Cake' as they celebrated their birthdays and anniversaries. What touched me deeply was that one small recipe could bring in this whole wave of people together.

Another one was, there were two hostel girls and one of them tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be quarantined. The other roommate didn't know how to cook, so she started watching our videos and helped her friend get better by making her comfort food. It was overwhelming when she told us how our videos helped her and her friend get through the difficult time. Every day there are so many touching stories like these and it feels amazing reading them.