'I was making content while being a bartender': Nikunj Lotia aka BeYouNick talks about his journey from Dombivali to LA

Nikunj Lotia, popularly known as Nick from BeYouNick, started his YouTube career by making prank videos during his college days. Coming from a humble background, Nikunj had to do odd jobs to make ends meet and pursue his higher education. As he switched jobs from a cyber-cafe to a bartender - earning Rs. 350 a day, and then at a call centre, what remained consistent was his dedication towards content creation.

Today, BeYouNick is one of the leading names in the YouTube comedy scenario in India. Popular for out-of-the-box content loaded with rib-tickling twists, Nikunj now has over 8.5 million subscribers across digital platforms.

Nick, who was the only Indian digital creator to represent India at VidCon US 2019, has collaborated with Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Rajkumar Rao, Nargis Fakhri and Ayushmann Khurrana .

In conversation with The Free Press Journal's Simran Khan, Nikunj Lotia aka BeYouNick talked about his journey from Dombivali to LA.

Here are the excerpts from the interview: