'He put his hand on my...': YouTuber Anisha Dixit aka 'Rikshawali' shares shocking casting couch ordeal

Excerpts from the interview:

Is there any shocking or a hilarious incident that you can share from the early days of your career?



Sadly, going to auditions is not always as fun as it looks. There was this one incident during my initial auditioning days, where I had to meet a ‘certain’ casting director, not going mention the name. He asked me to wear a short dress and come to the meeting. I didn’t think much of it, but when I reached his office and sat down, he started acting slightly sleazy. He told me how things work in this industry and to make it big in this industry you have to compromise... He put his hand on top of my hand and started caressing it. I immediately stood up and shouted at him, saying, “What the hell are you doing!” I ran out of his office immediately and deleted his contact out of my phone. This was the most shocking incident I have gone through during my auditioning period.