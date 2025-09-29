 The Raja Saab Trailer FIRST Review: 'Horror, Comedy, Action Full Pack...', Prabhas Starrer Impresses
The much-awaited trailer of Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab will be out on Monday, September 29, 2025, at 6 pm. However, Mohan Kumar, who works as Manager Technical Operations - Cinema & IT at Prasads Multiplex, watched the trailer this morning, and he took to X to share his review. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
The Raja Saab Poster

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, it was officially announced that the much-awaited trailer of Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab will be out on Monday, September 29, 2025. The trailer will be released at 6 pm and fans are eagerly waiting for it. Well, Mohan Kumar, who works as Manager Technical Operations - Cinema & IT at Prasads Multiplex, took to X to reveal that he has watched the trailer of The Raja Saab and that too with Prabhas.

Kumar tweeted, "Yes #TheRajaSaab trailer watched today early morning along with our darling #Prabhas𓃵 It’s full meals trailer horror,comedy,action full pack trailer cut (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Fans of Prabhas are super excited for the trailer of The Raja Saab. It is an action, horror-comedy directed by Maruthi, and moviegoers have high expectations from the film.

article-image

The Raja Saab Trailer Release Announcement

While announcing the trailer release date and time, Maruthi had tweeted, "The wait of millions finally comes to an end 💥💥 #TheRajaSaabTRAILER will be out on September 29th at 6PM. A ROYAL entry into a world of FUN, FEAR and a whole lot of Majestic Experiences (sic)."

The Raja Saab Cast

Apart from Prabhas, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. The teaser of the film was released a few months ago, and it received a decent response. So, the expectations from the trailer are quite high.

article-image

The Raja Saab Release Date

The Raja Saab is slated to release on December 5, 2025. There were reports that the movie might get postponed. But, with the makers releasing the trailer so early, it looks like the film will hit the big screens as per the schedule.

