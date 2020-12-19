From 'The Boys' to 'Nomadland' - Barack Obama shares his list of favourite films, TV shows of 2020

Other films that were a part of the list were 'Beanpole,' 'Bacarau,' 'Nomadland,' 'Lover's Rock,' 'Collective,' 'Martin Eden,' 'Let Him Go' 'Boys State,' and 'Selah and the States.' While last year, the former commander-in-chief only picked out three of his favourite television shows, this time he expanded the list.

"With streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I've expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I've enjoyed this year, regardless of format," he tweeted.

Some of the 2020 released TV series that attracted the former American President include Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit,' Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance,' Amazon's 'The Boys' historical miniseries 'Mrs America,' Michaela Coel's transcendent drama 'I May Destroy You.'

Other TV series that were a part of Obama's picks are 'Better Call Saul,' 'The Good Lord Bird,' 'City So Real,' 'The Good Place,' and 'Devs.'

Earlier this week, Obama had unveiled the list of his favourite books from the year which included his own book 'A Promised Land,' and some other books like 'Caste,' 'The Vanishing Half,' 'Twilight of Democracy' among others.