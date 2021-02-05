Mumbai's Dr Richa Negi talks about viral dance video in PPE suit, volunteering amid COVID-19 pandemic and more

Mumbai-based doctor and digital content creator, Richa Negi rose to fame after a video of her grooving to Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi' in PPE suit went viral on the internet. The video crossed 1.12 crore views and was shared by actors Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, singer Badshah and even Union Minister Smrti Irani.

The 25-year-old, who works with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), also left Australian cricketer David Warner impressed with her choreography to a Punjabi song.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Dr Richa Negi spoke about her decision of volunteering as a frontline warrior amid COVID-19 pandemic, her love for dance and more.

Here are the excerpts:

1. What inspired you take the decision of volunteering during the COVID-19 pandemic?

I had already worked in the hospital that I volunteered at and I knew they needed more doctors to help in this situation. I felt that there wouldn’t be a better time to live by my Hippocratic Oath.