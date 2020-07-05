Watch: Mumbai doctor grooves to Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi' in PPE suit; video goes viral

On the National Doctor’s Day, netizens lauded the doctors for their courage and commitment and their untiring fight against the fatal pandemic. In these unprecedented trying times, the Doctors’ Day, which was celebrated on July 1, gave every person an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the dedication of the doctors, who are waging a war against the fatal infection that have left millions dead. Dr. Richa Negi from Mumbai, a social media star who has 127k followers on Instagram, shared a video of herself grooving to Street Dancer 3D's peppy dance number 'Garmi', while wearing a Personal protective equipment (PPE) suit. The video went viral on the photo-sharing app and received over 1,020,781 views.
Spreading the message of positivity, Richa Negi wrote in the caption: "We Won’t Let The Negativity Of The Situation Get To Us Even While Serving The Patients In This GARMI-ful But Oh So Graceful Outfit.
HAPPY DOCTOR’s DAY To All My Colleagues & The FrontLine Workers Out There Putting Up A Brave Smile In The Face Of This Adversity & Doing Their Best To Help The Nation.
If We Can Stay Positive Through Risking Our Lives, Y’all Can Be A Lil Positive Too About This Extended Lockdown.! Stay Home Peepz"
"Always Loved The Vibe Of This Song But Now That It Clearly Matches The Feeling of Every Doctor Wearing The PPE KIT, (haaye garmi).! I Couldn’t Stop From Making A Video On It," she added.
Watch the video here:
Several celebrities and netizens shared the video on social media and showered praises on the doctor. Reacting to the video, a user commented, "Mam we are so much proud of you and all the doctors out there. This was the best thing I saw on insta. And coming here again and again just to see this amazing dance."
Another wrote, "Wow, doctor.. u just chilled.. just trained me how to stay positive in my future when I'll be a doctor like uh.. thank u so much.. lots of love, blessings and positivity to uh,, and ur dance is just slayinnnn, So pretty."
A comment read: "You’re brilliant and amazing!!!! Never stoppppp!!!! UGHHH YOU JUST MADE ME BELIEVE WE CAN BE ALL THAT WE WANT TO BE. We are never just one great thing. WE ARE GREAT. PERIOD. I LOVE YOU!!!! Keep going!!!!!"
