Watch: Delhi animal rescuer brutally attacked, police refuses to file FIR - story so far

A video of animal rescue workers from Delhi's 'Neighborhood Woof' NGO is going viral on the internet. In the video, a woman named Ayesha Christina is seen in blood-stained clothes, claiming that she and her team was brutally attacked by locals of a neighbourhood in northwest Delhi.

In the video, the woman said, "We have just been beaten up while we were catching dogs. Someone came and spoke to our staff badly. We are supposed to shut up and take this nonsense all the time. When we decided to stand up, and for our voices to be heard, this is what is done to us."

Cristina's colleagues Vipin, Abhishek and Deepak were also allegedly attacked by the residents of Rani Bagh . In the video, that was taken at the Azadpur police station, the animal rescue worker had also claimed that the police refused to file an FIR.

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal shared the video on Twitter an assured the 'strongest action'. She wrote, "Its so shameful that a girl who has been working for the voiceless creatures of god was assaulted so brutally!

DCW team was in constant touch with her and an FIR has finally been registered. We will ensure strongest action."