Delhi crime: Shocking footage of drunk cop running over woman in city's Chilla Village goes viral

In a shocking incident that was captured on CCTV, a woman was run over by a vehicle in New Delhi’s Chilla Village.
From the footage, the victim, a woman wearing a green salwar suit was shoved a few metres even as witnesses tried stopping the vehicle, a white hatchback that was driven by a police sub-inspector.
The witnesses tried stopping the car only to see it accelerate and drag the woman’s body a few metres before making a getaway.
However, according to news agency ANI, the police sub-inspector was arrested. He was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI).
The woman is being treated at a local hospital, ANI further added.
According to NCRB data and a Hindustan Times report, The 37,188 prosecutions for drunk driving in 2018 were 11% more than the 33,343 previous year, but road safety experts say these figures are just the “tip of an iceberg”.
