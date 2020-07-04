Delhi crime: Shocking footage of drunk cop running over woman in city's Chilla Village goes viral

In a shocking incident that was captured on CCTV, a woman was run over by a vehicle in New Delhi’s Chilla Village.

From the footage, the victim, a woman wearing a green salwar suit was shoved a few metres even as witnesses tried stopping the vehicle, a white hatchback that was driven by a police sub-inspector.

The witnesses tried stopping the car only to see it accelerate and drag the woman’s body a few metres before making a getaway.