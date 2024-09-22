Coldplay India Tour 2025: Missed Out On Mumbai Concert Passes? Here's Your Second Chance With 'Infinity Tickets' | Photo Via Instagram/@coldplay

British band Coldplay is set to return to India since 2016. They will be performing in Mumbai in January 2025 as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour. The tickets for the band's Mumbai concert went on sale today, September 22, 2024. If you missed out on purchasing passes, don’t worry—there’s a second chance to grab them through the 'Infinity Tickets' offer.

What are Infinity Tickets?

According to the official website of the band, "A limited number of Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to give fans the chance to attend the Music Of The Spheres World Tour at a super low price." The Infinity Tickets are priced affordably, making them accessible to all fans, with a pair available for just Rs 2,000.

The seating arrangement for the tickets will continue to a mystery until the day of the concert and each fan will be allowed to buy a maximum of two Infinity Tickets.

Coldplay ticket prices

The ticket prices for the Mumbai concert range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 12,500, with options for Rs 3,000, Rs 3,500, Rs 4,000, Rs 4,500, Rs 9,000, and Rs 9,500. The highest price is Rs 35,000 for lounge seats.

Venue and dates for Coldplay concert in Mumbai

Coldplay has two major shows lined up in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025, respectively. Both are scheduled to take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

About Coldplay

The band includes Chris Martin as the vocalist and pianist, Jonny Buckland on guitar, Guy Berryman on bass, Will Champion on drums and percussion, and manager Phil Harvey. It was formed in 1997.