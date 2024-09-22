BookMyShow CRASHES As Coldplay Mumbai Concert Tickets Go Live, Desi Fans Slam Platform On Social Media

A minute before the tickets for the much-awaited Coldplay concert in Mumbai went live on BookMyShow, the app and website of the ticket booking platform crashed, leaving fans high and dry. Fans of the global rock band, who had been eagerly waiting for 12 noon for the tickets to go live, expressed their outrage on social media.

Coldplay is set to perform in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025, and the tickets for the concerts went live on September 22, 12 noon. However, at 11:59 am, the BookMyShow app and website crashed due to the excessive traffic on the platform to book the tickets.

Fans lashed out at the organisers and ticketing platform for the poor show despite being aware of the hype and anticipation for the concert.

A number of fans also complained that even after the app and website resumed, the ticket status showed 'Coming Soon', despite the passes going live already for some users.

Minutes before the ticket sales went live, BookMyShow changed their guidelines for bulk booking. While the platform had earlier allowed a user to book 8 tickets, they later revised it to four tickets per person, to accommodate more fans.

Coldplay had earlier performed in India in 2016 as a part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai, and the band is returning to the country for its desi fans after 9 long years.

Coldplay concert Infinity Tickets

For those who could not get their hands on the concert passes on Sunday, worry not, as there might still be a chance to get them on a later date.

Coldplay has confirmed that the band will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at 12 noon on November 22, 2024, on BookMyShow. Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price.