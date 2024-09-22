Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: From ₹25,000 To ₹70,000 For A Room; Hotel Prices Shoot Up Three Months Before Performance

The British band Coldplay is one arguably of the most popular music groups in the 21st century. The name can draw a major crowd and significant traction. And, naturally, the news of the band's 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour' reaching the shores of India has been met with waves of euphoria.

Coldplay in Mumbai

The performance is slated to happen between January 18 and January 19, 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium, Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

Apart from the tickets, according to ticket booking platform BookMyShow, starting at the price of Rs 2,500, there are other factors that could placate the Coldplay experience.

One big factor is accommodation. All eyes understandably are on Hotel rates. With just three months to go, many are trying to get the best deal before it is too late.

Hotel Prices Jump In The CIty

When we take a preliminary look at hotel rates in Mumbai, as per Booking.com, there is an indication of hotel prices increasing in Mumbai. And the concert, in all probability, is a reason behind the apparent or for that matter, the potential surge.

If we were take a few examples to get a gist of the change, the change is evident.

Hotel Victoria Park-Masjid Bandar in South Mumbai, the rates for a room for 2 adults and 2 nights, between September 27 and September 29, currently stand at Rs 3,960 (plus Rs 475 taxes and other charges). When we compare this to the rates for the concert date (Jan 18-19), the prices almost double, as the same hotel currently shows the rate of Rs 9,450 (plus Rs 1,134 taxes).

In addition, the booking website also claims that the hotel is only left with 2 rooms (for January 2025) as of September 22.

Current Prices (L)-Prices During the concert, in January (R) |

When we look at another example, The Orion-Premium Apartment, in Santacruz, near the airport, the story remains the same. Here, the price for a room for 2 adults between September 27-29 would cost one around Rs 16,198 for 2 nights (original price). Three months later, this price jumps to Rs 29,997 (original price). Once again, the website claimed that this hotel also had limited room left.

Shine Group Hospitality in Andheri also saw its prices jump. The current prices for this particular establishment stand at Rs 7,448. During the concert days, the prices in the same establishment rise to Rs 11,172, with only a few rooms left.

Read Also AP Dhillon Announces India Concert Tour Amid Diljit Dosanjh, Coldplay Frenzy

5-Star Festivity

Now, when we look at some premium options in Mumbai, the jump once again in mammoth.

One of the most renowned hospitality names in Mumbai, the ITC Maratha will provide a room for 2 adults for 2 nights at around Rs 25,000 (taxes included).

Current Prices (L)-Prices During the concert, in January (R) |

The same facility would charge you above Rs 70,000 during the concern days between January 17-19.

Current Prices (L)-Prices During the concert, in January (R) |

Now, when we look at another premium option, a room for 2 adults, for 2 nights between September 27-29 at the Radisson Blu, near the international airport, will cost around Rs 24,000. Meanwhile, the same accommodation would cost the concertgoer around Rs 46,000.

Current Prices (L)-Prices During the concert, in January (R) |

Another uber-luxury option in Mumbai, the Intercontinental Hotel in Marine Drive, would cost their privileged customer around Rs 85,000. This rate would shoot up astronomically if you wish to book the rooms during the concert days, as the price for the rooms would be worth an iPhone 16 Pro at a whopping Rs 1,30,000.