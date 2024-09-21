SD Retail IPO Day 1: ₹64 Crore Sleepwear Manufacturer's Public Offer Receives Tepid Response; Issue Subscribed 0.66%

The first day of bidding, 66 per cent of the shares in SD Retail Limited IPO were booked, on Friday, September 20 Out of the 32.98 lakh shares on offer, bids for over 22.04 lakh shares were received for the NSE SME issue.

Out of the 16.49 lakh shares reserved for the category, bids for 12.41 lakh shares were received, accounting for 75 per cent of the IPO's retail portion.

8.1 lakh shares were applied for by non-institutional investors (NIIs), compared to the 7.07 lakh shares reserved for this category. 1.14 times was the NIIs' quota booked.

Out of the 9.42 lakh shares reserved for the segment, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their category 16 per cent with applications for 1.52 lakh shares.

Offer size and price band

The SD Retail IPO is a Rs 64.98 crore book-built offering that is made up entirely of a new 49.6 lakh share offering.

A price range of Rs 124 to Rs 131 per piece has been set for the IPO. Retail investors can apply for a minimum investment of Rs 1,31,000 and a lot size of 1,000 shares.

High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) must submit applications with a minimum size of two lots, or 2,000 shares, totaling Rs 262,000.

Subscription timetable

The SD Retail IPO's bidding window is open from September 20 to September 24. On September 25, the company's IPO allotment status is anticipated to be finalised.

On September 26, winning bidders will have their shares credited to their Demat accounts, and that same day, refunds for any shares that were not allotted will also be processed.

On Friday, September 27, shares of SD Retail Limited are anticipated to go live on the NSE platform.

IPO proceeds utilisation

The net proceeds of the offering will be utilised by the company for general corporate purposes, working capital requirements, and capital expenditures for new exclusive brand outlets (EBOs).