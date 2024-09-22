 AP Dhillon Announces India Concert Tour Amid Diljit Dosanjh, Coldplay Frenzy
Though he did not announce the dates, the news about his India tour was enough to leave his fans excited

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 08:21 AM IST
article-image
AP Dhillon | Instagram

Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon is coming to India soon for a concert.

On Saturday, the 'Brown Munde' hitmaker took to social media and announced his India tour. "India tour soon... I'm coming home," he wrote.

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section and expressed their excitement about the concert. "Can't wait for your concert," a social media user wrote. "Wohoo, super excited," another user commented.

Lately, a lot of renowned singers announced their India tours.

Diljit Dosanjh is set to commence the Indian leg of his tour this October.

The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 this year.Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Recently, Diljit announced the dates for the Indian leg of 'Dil-Luminati' Tour. Diljit, in a note shared by the team of Saregama, said he is excited to bring his tour to India.

"Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history together--I can promise you a night you'll never forget!," he said.

Karan Aujla will also perform in India from December onwards.

