 Diljit Dosanjh's Fan Throws Phone At Him During Paris Concert, Singer's Unexpected Response Will Shock You (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDiljit Dosanjh's Fan Throws Phone At Him During Paris Concert, Singer's Unexpected Response Will Shock You (VIDEO)

Diljit Dosanjh's Fan Throws Phone At Him During Paris Concert, Singer's Unexpected Response Will Shock You (VIDEO)

Diljit Dosanjh recently performed in Paris for the first time; during his performance, a fan threw a phone at him.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Diljit Dosanjh's Fan Throws Phone At Him During Paris Concert, Singer's Unexpected Response Will Shock You (VIDEO) | Photo Via Instagram

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has a crazy fan following all over the world. Recently, he performed in Paris for the first time; during his performance, a fan threw a phone at him. While most artists would have reacted angrily to such an act, Dosanjh's surprising reaction will leave you stunned.

In the video, Diljit was seen picking up the phone and politely telling the fan, "Keep your phone safe, Paaji (brother). I love you, brother." But that was not it; later, the singer went ahead and removed his jacket and gifted it to the fan. Diljit's kind and warm gesture won the hearts of many fans.

Check out the video:

Read Also
Influencer Defends Diljit Dosanjh's High Dil-Luminati Tour Prices, Takes Dig At Justin Bieber: 'We...
article-image
Read Also
'Violation Of Consumer Rights': Dejected Fan Sends Legal Notice To Diljit Dosanjh After Failing To...
article-image

A user commented, "I loved how he went into the crowd to handover his mobile phone. Lovely." While another added, "Incredible discipline over his mind, anger and ego." A third user said, "Killing with kindness."

FPJ Shorts
‘I Sleep In My Car’: Srimad Ramayana Fame Vaidehi Nair On Juggling Between Two Shows (Exclusive)
‘I Sleep In My Car’: Srimad Ramayana Fame Vaidehi Nair On Juggling Between Two Shows (Exclusive)
Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Apprentice Admit Card OUT; Download Now
Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Apprentice Admit Card OUT; Download Now
'4th To 44th Together': Karisma Kapoor Wishes 'Best Sister' Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Birthday With Childhood Photos
'4th To 44th Together': Karisma Kapoor Wishes 'Best Sister' Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Birthday With Childhood Photos
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi To Exchange Vows For Second Time In Italy
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi To Exchange Vows For Second Time In Italy

Post-performance in Paris, Diljit shared photos from the concert with the caption, "First Time Perform Kita Paris ch. Thank You Tusi Time Kadeya.. Milde An Next Time. Mai Tan Paris ch Panjabi Ganey Vajau."

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, Diljit is all set to kickstart the Indian leg of his tour from this October. It will begin at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26, which will be followed by concerts in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati.

On the acting front, Diljit will be seen next in Border 2 with Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol in the lead. The film is slated for a grand release on January 23, 2026. 

Read Also
No Entry 2: Arjun Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh & Varun Dhawan To Star Opposite '10 Female' Actresses In...
article-image

He also has No Entry 2 with Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘I Sleep In My Car’: Srimad Ramayana Fame Vaidehi Nair On Juggling Between Two Shows (Exclusive)

‘I Sleep In My Car’: Srimad Ramayana Fame Vaidehi Nair On Juggling Between Two Shows (Exclusive)

'4th To 44th Together': Karisma Kapoor Wishes 'Best Sister' Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Birthday With...

'4th To 44th Together': Karisma Kapoor Wishes 'Best Sister' Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Birthday With...

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi To Exchange Vows For Second Time In Italy

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi To Exchange Vows For Second Time In Italy

Diljit Dosanjh's Fan Throws Phone At Him During Paris Concert, Singer's Unexpected Response Will...

Diljit Dosanjh's Fan Throws Phone At Him During Paris Concert, Singer's Unexpected Response Will...

'Stay In Your Lane': Vishnu Manchu SLAMS Prakash Raj For X Post On Tirupati Prasad Controversy;...

'Stay In Your Lane': Vishnu Manchu SLAMS Prakash Raj For X Post On Tirupati Prasad Controversy;...