Diljit Dosanjh's Fan Throws Phone At Him During Paris Concert, Singer's Unexpected Response Will Shock You (VIDEO) | Photo Via Instagram

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has a crazy fan following all over the world. Recently, he performed in Paris for the first time; during his performance, a fan threw a phone at him. While most artists would have reacted angrily to such an act, Dosanjh's surprising reaction will leave you stunned.

In the video, Diljit was seen picking up the phone and politely telling the fan, "Keep your phone safe, Paaji (brother). I love you, brother." But that was not it; later, the singer went ahead and removed his jacket and gifted it to the fan. Diljit's kind and warm gesture won the hearts of many fans.

Check out the video:

A user commented, "I loved how he went into the crowd to handover his mobile phone. Lovely." While another added, "Incredible discipline over his mind, anger and ego." A third user said, "Killing with kindness."

Post-performance in Paris, Diljit shared photos from the concert with the caption, "First Time Perform Kita Paris ch. Thank You Tusi Time Kadeya.. Milde An Next Time. Mai Tan Paris ch Panjabi Ganey Vajau."

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, Diljit is all set to kickstart the Indian leg of his tour from this October. It will begin at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26, which will be followed by concerts in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati.

On the acting front, Diljit will be seen next in Border 2 with Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol in the lead. The film is slated for a grand release on January 23, 2026.

He also has No Entry 2 with Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.