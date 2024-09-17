 'Violation Of Consumer Rights': Dejected Fan Sends Legal Notice To Diljit Dosanjh After Failing To Get Dil-Luminati Show Tickets
In the notice, she stated that despite the organisers announcing September 12, 1 pm, as the time when the bookings will open for the concert, the passes went live at 12:59 pm itself

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
article-image

A disheartened Diljit Dosanjh fan sent a legal notice to the Punjabi singer after she failed to get herself tickets for his upcoming concerts across India as part of his Dil-Luminati Show. In the legal notice, she alleged malpractices in the ticket sales process and accused the organisers of violating consumer rights.

The fan identifies herself as Riddhima Kapoor, a law student based from Delhi. The subject of her legal notice read, "Manipulation for ticket prices, unfair trade practices, and scalping of tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-luminati India Tour".

In the notice, she stated that despite the organisers announcing September 12, 1 pm, as the time when the bookings will open for the concert, the passes went live at 12:59 pm itself, due to which hundreds of fans booked the tickets within a minute.

article-image

She also stated that she specifically got herself an HDFC Credit Card to avail the early-bird passes, but despite money being deducted from her account, she could not get the passes, and the amount was later refunded.

"This abrupt and suspicious transaction strongly suggests manipulation and scalping practices. The sudden unavailability of tickets indicates that your organisation may be artificially inflating demand and manipulating prices, which constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The practice of scalping and hoarding of tickets with an intent to resell them at inflated prices is a clear violation of consumer rights and an act of bad faith," the notice read.

The legal notice was also sent to Zomato, HDFC Bank and Saregama Pvt Ltd.

Diljit and the other organisers and stakeholders are yet to respond to the legal notice.

article-image

The 'Lover' singer has been receiving flak for the exorbitant ticket rates for his rare concert in India, and while all the passes were sold out within minutes, a section of the internet slammed the singer claiming that the tickets were not affordable for a middle-class Indian.

