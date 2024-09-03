 AP Dhillon Residence Firing: Viral Video Shows Cars Burnt, Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Rapper's 2nd House In Canada
AP Dhillon Residence Firing: Viral Video Shows Cars Burnt, Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Rapper's 2nd House In Canada

Early Tuesday, the singer addressed the situation on social media, assuring fans he and his team are safe.

Updated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
New videos has sufaced online with claims that that gunshots were fired at the residence of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon in Coolwood, BC. The incident also involved a black truck and a smaller vehicle in the driveway being set on fire. Indo-Canadian rapper Shinda Kahlon, a close associate of AP Dhillon, was the only person present in the house during the attack but was not injured, as per reports.

According to Canadian media, the rapper's neighbours said that their security cameras captured a black vehicle driving around the cul-de-sac at 1:08 a.m. on Monday around the time the shots rang out.

Earlier, it was reported that shots were fired outside AP Dhillon's house in Vancouver, Canada, on September 1, by members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The incident raised concerns among AP Dhillon's fans about his safety. Early Tuesday, the singer addressed the situation on social media, assuring fans he and his team are safe. He thanked everyone for their support and shared a video of himself performing Sweet Flower with his team.

After the shooting incident at Dhillon's Victoria Island home went viral, Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility. Godara, who also threatened Dhillon over his collaboration with Salman Khan, is the same person accused of plotting the firing outside Khan's Mumbai residence earlier this year.

