AP Dhillon Issues FIRST Statement, Drops Video After Firing Outside His Canada House By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

In a shocking incident, shots were fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Vancouver, Canada, on September 1, by members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. And as his fans have been left concerned after the incident, the singer took to his social media handle in the wee hours of Tuesday, to share his first official statement, and as a token of thanks, he also dropped a video for his well-wishers.

Dhillon took to his Instagram stories and penned a note for his fans. "I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything. Peace and love to all," he wrote.

Not just that, but he also shared a video of himself singing his song, Sweet Flower, along with his team.

As soon as he shared the video, fans flooded the comments section with concerned messages. "More power to you.. Be safe," a user commented, while another wrote, "God LOVE to see your positive vibe after that sh*t happened."

For those unversed, several rounds were fired outside Dhillon's residence on Victoria Island in Vancouver, Canada, on September 1, and a video of the incident has now gone viral. Later, a man named rohit Godara, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Godara also threatened Dhillon via messages, one of which has now surfaced on the internet. In the message, the gangsters can be seen being upset with the singer due to his recent music video collaboration with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

"The underworld life you copy, we are actually living it. Apni aukaat me raho nahi to kutte ki maut marogey," the message read.

It is to be noted that Godara is the same person who was accused of plotting the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence in April this year.

AP Dhillon's song, Old Money, featuring Salman Khan, was released a few days ago, and several netizens were of the opinion that the song was a subtle dig at Bishnoi and his gang, who have a longstanding beef with the actor, and have given him death threats multiple times.