Who Is AP Dhillon? Know About The Brown Munde Singer Whose House Was Attacked By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

A firing was reported outside the renowned Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house on Victoria Island in Vancouver, Canada. Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the incident. In the message circulating on social media, the gang threatened AP Dhillon, referencing his connections with Salman Khan.

In a social media post, the singer was also given death threats. The message reads, "The house in Victoria Island belongs to AP Dhillon. He was showing off after casting Salman Khan in his song. We came to your house, you should have come out and shown us some action. The underworld life you copy, we are actually living it. Apni aukaat me raho nahi to kutte ki maut marogey."

Who is AP Dhillon?

AP Dhillon, whose real name is Amritpal Singh Dhillon, was born in Punjab to a Sikh family in Mullianwal in the Gurdaspur district.

He has completed his graduation in civil engineering from a college in Amristar; and later, he pursued a diploma in business administration and management from Canada.

In 2019, AP started with single track Fake with Shinda Kahlon under their own independent label, Run-Up Records. However, he rose to fame with the chart-topping hit Brown Munde (2020), which remains a fan favourite to this day.

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosawala also featured in Dhillon's Brown Munde music video.

His other songs include Excuses, With You, Toxic, Tere Te, Spaceship, Insane and True Stories, to name some.

Dhillon also performed at Coachella in California, US, where he performed his hit Brown Munde. A message took over the screen behind him in all capitals: "JUSTICE FOR SIDHU MOOSEWALA." As part of his performance, he was also seen breaking his guitar.

The singer had also performed at Lollapalooza India in 2023, despite suffering from a bad throat due to constant travelling.

AP Dhillon also has a documentary, 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind,' which is streaming on Prime Video. The series shows AP Dhillon's journey from a small village to global superstardom.