 AP Dhillon Breaks Silence On Banita Sandhu Dating Rumours: 'I Am Married To...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAP Dhillon Breaks Silence On Banita Sandhu Dating Rumours: 'I Am Married To...'

AP Dhillon Breaks Silence On Banita Sandhu Dating Rumours: 'I Am Married To...'

AP Dhillon is rumoured to be in a relationship with Banita Sandhu.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
AP Dhillon Breaks Silence On Banita Sandhu Dating Rumours: 'I Am Married To...' |

AP Dhillon is currently all over the news courtesy of his recently released docu-series, AP Dhillon: First of a Kind. The four-part series is all about his early days in Punjab and his sudden rise to fame. He has also been hitting the headlines for his rumoured relationship with Banita Sandhu.

The October actress starred in the singer's latest music video, titled With You, and ever since they have been linked together. The duo's chemistry in the video was so strong that many netizens started believing that the two were dating in real life as well. 

Read Also
‘It’s All PR’: Netizens Claim AP Dhillon - Banita Sandhu’s Relationship Is UnReal
article-image
Read Also
WATCH: Ranveer Singh Grooves To Brown Munde With AP Dhillon At Ritesh Sidhwani's Birthday
article-image

Now, AP has finally cleared the air on his rumoured relationship with Banita, and during an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, he was asked if he and his team members are single. To which, the Brown Munde singer added, "We are married to the game." Further, when questioned if he was single, he said yes.

Meanwhile, recently, Banita shared new love-filled pictures with AP on her social media handle, which fuelled rumours about their relationship. The actress wrote in the caption, "with me," and dropped a heart emoji with it.

Banita also attended the screening of the Excuses singer's recently released docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind in Mumbai.

Read Also
AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind Web Review: An Imperfect But Important Tale To Be Told
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'90% Comments Are Verbal Rape': Swastika Mukherjee Slams Those Criticising Her For Posting Photos In...

'90% Comments Are Verbal Rape': Swastika Mukherjee Slams Those Criticising Her For Posting Photos In...

‘Cheap Girl’: Avneet Kaur Mercilessly TROLLED For Stepping Out In Short Bodycon Dress

‘Cheap Girl’: Avneet Kaur Mercilessly TROLLED For Stepping Out In Short Bodycon Dress

Indian Matchmaking Fame Pradhyuman Maloo's Wife Ashima Accuses Him Of Domestic Violence, Files FIR

Indian Matchmaking Fame Pradhyuman Maloo's Wife Ashima Accuses Him Of Domestic Violence, Files FIR

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij's 4-Year-Old Daughter Tara Hospitalised With 104-Degree Fever: 'It Got...

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij's 4-Year-Old Daughter Tara Hospitalised With 104-Degree Fever: 'It Got...

Prakash Raj REACTS After Receiving Hate For Mocking Ex-ISRO Chief K Sivan: 'If You Don't Get A...

Prakash Raj REACTS After Receiving Hate For Mocking Ex-ISRO Chief K Sivan: 'If You Don't Get A...