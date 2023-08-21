AP Dhillon Breaks Silence On Banita Sandhu Dating Rumours: 'I Am Married To...' |

AP Dhillon is currently all over the news courtesy of his recently released docu-series, AP Dhillon: First of a Kind. The four-part series is all about his early days in Punjab and his sudden rise to fame. He has also been hitting the headlines for his rumoured relationship with Banita Sandhu.

The October actress starred in the singer's latest music video, titled With You, and ever since they have been linked together. The duo's chemistry in the video was so strong that many netizens started believing that the two were dating in real life as well.

Now, AP has finally cleared the air on his rumoured relationship with Banita, and during an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, he was asked if he and his team members are single. To which, the Brown Munde singer added, "We are married to the game." Further, when questioned if he was single, he said yes.

Meanwhile, recently, Banita shared new love-filled pictures with AP on her social media handle, which fuelled rumours about their relationship. The actress wrote in the caption, "with me," and dropped a heart emoji with it.

Banita also attended the screening of the Excuses singer's recently released docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind in Mumbai.

