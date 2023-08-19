WATCH: Ranveer Singh Grooves To Brown Munde With AP Dhillon At Ritesh Sidhwani's Birthday | Photo Via Instagram

On August 18th, Ritesh Sidhwani, producer and co-founder of Excel Entertainment, threw a grand bash at his residence in Mumbai on the occasion of his birthday.

The event was a star-studded affair that was attended by many popular celebrities like Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and Ananya Panday, among others.

Now, an inside video from Ritesh's birthday party is doing rounds on social media, in which Ranveer is seen grooving with AP Dhillon to his smash hit song Brown Munde. In the video, the Simmba actor can be seen donning an oversized white satin shirt with bright yellow trousers. While the Excuses singer wore a black-and-white printed shirt and distressed jeans.

Check out the video:

Ranveer recently also attended the screening of the singer's documentary series, AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind in Mumbai. The actor also gave a shout-out to Dhillon on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "We all love the music, but the magic behind the music has always been a mystery to most. The new docu-series 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind' on Prime Video gives insight into the rise of this enigmatic musical phenomenon. You know AP...Now meet Amrit.."

On the work front, Ranveer will feature next in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 and the Hindi remake of Anniyan. He was last seen in Karan Johar's film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Alia Bhatt in the lead.