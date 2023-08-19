 WATCH: Ranveer Singh Grooves To Brown Munde With AP Dhillon At Ritesh Sidhwani's Birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Ranveer Singh Grooves To Brown Munde With AP Dhillon At Ritesh Sidhwani's Birthday

WATCH: Ranveer Singh Grooves To Brown Munde With AP Dhillon At Ritesh Sidhwani's Birthday

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani threw a grand birthday bash at his residence and it was a star-studded affair.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Ranveer Singh Grooves To Brown Munde With AP Dhillon At Ritesh Sidhwani's Birthday | Photo Via Instagram

On August 18th, Ritesh Sidhwani, producer and co-founder of Excel Entertainment, threw a grand bash at his residence in Mumbai on the occasion of his birthday.

The event was a star-studded affair that was attended by many popular celebrities like Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and Ananya Panday, among others.

Now, an inside video from Ritesh's birthday party is doing rounds on social media, in which Ranveer is seen grooving with AP Dhillon to his smash hit song Brown Munde. In the video, the Simmba actor can be seen donning an oversized white satin shirt with bright yellow trousers. While the Excuses singer wore a black-and-white printed shirt and distressed jeans. 

Check out the video:

Read Also
Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani & Others Glam Up For Ritesh Sidhwani's Party In Mumbai
article-image

Ranveer recently also attended the screening of the singer's documentary series, AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind in Mumbai. The actor also gave a shout-out to Dhillon on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "We all love the music, but the magic behind the music has always been a mystery to most. The new docu-series 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind' on Prime Video gives insight into the rise of this enigmatic musical phenomenon. You know AP...Now meet Amrit.."

Read Also
AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind Web Review: An Imperfect But Important Tale To Be Told
article-image

On the work front, Ranveer will feature next in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 and the Hindi remake of Anniyan. He was last seen in Karan Johar's film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Read Also
Farhan Akhtar On Don 3 Backlash: ‘We Went Through The Same When Shah Rukh Khan Did It’
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Ranveer Singh Grooves To Brown Munde With AP Dhillon At Ritesh Sidhwani's Birthday

WATCH: Ranveer Singh Grooves To Brown Munde With AP Dhillon At Ritesh Sidhwani's Birthday

8 Must-Watch Park Seo-joon Films & K-Dramas

8 Must-Watch Park Seo-joon Films & K-Dramas

Sobhita Dhulipala REACTS After Zeenat Aman Calls Her A 'Vision' in Made in Heaven 2: 'BRB Shaking'

Sobhita Dhulipala REACTS After Zeenat Aman Calls Her A 'Vision' in Made in Heaven 2: 'BRB Shaking'

WATCH: Telugu Star Anasuya Bharadwaj Breaks Down On Camera While Speaking About Online Negativity

WATCH: Telugu Star Anasuya Bharadwaj Breaks Down On Camera While Speaking About Online Negativity

Taylor Swift Forced To Flee Bar After Crowd Blocks Street In New Jersey: Report

Taylor Swift Forced To Flee Bar After Crowd Blocks Street In New Jersey: Report