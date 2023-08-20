‘It’s All PR’: Netizens Claim AP Dhillon - Banita Sandhu’s Relationship Is UnReal

Indo-Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon and actress Banita Sandhu are newest celeb couple whose relationship is grabbing headlines.Their rumored romantic involvement has recently ignited a storm of curiosity and skepticism.

Banita Sandhu, known for her roles in acclaimed films, recently took a step to confirm the status of her relationship with AP Dhillon.

She shared a series of candid snapshots on her Instagram, showcasing the pair in intimate moments. The images quickly went viral, with fans and followers pouring in to share their opinions. However, the reaction wasn't what one might expect.

NETIZENS LABEL THEIR RELATIONSHIP AS A ‘PR STRATEGY’

As the pictures surfaced, fans swarmed the comment section, expressing their doubts about the authenticity of the relationship.

A snapshot from a paparazzo's video further fueled the speculation, prompting netizens to question the genuineness of their bond. A prevailing sentiment among commenters suggested that the couple might be embracing a public relations strategy rather than an actual romance.

One commenter revealed, "I live in another country and very closely know his actual girlfriend. They're your everyday loved up, normal couple."

These remarks underscored the viewpoint that the viral imagery might be part of a PR campaign. Others echoed similar sentiments, pondering whether such an elaborate act was necessary for publicity.

Even more intriguing are allegations that the timing of the relationship announcement could be linked to Amazon Prime's recent release of the docuseries titled AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind.

A user said, “How much amazon prime paid you guys to hype all this .. is it coincidence that you guys announced the relationship just when the amazon released the series about AP ??”

Another user wrote, “Tum dono ka ab zyada hora hai”

A third user wrote, “When you guys break up, will you take down the video from everywhere?

AP DHILLON'S NEW SERIES

In the midst of this controversy, AP Dhillon took center stage as he hosted a preview event for his upcoming docuseries.

Prominent figures from Bollywood graced the occasion, adding to the intrigue surrounding the singer-rapper's personal life.

