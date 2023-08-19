 AP Dhillon & Banita Sandhu Hold Hands In New PICS As They Confirm Their Relationship
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAP Dhillon & Banita Sandhu Hold Hands In New PICS As They Confirm Their Relationship

AP Dhillon & Banita Sandhu Hold Hands In New PICS As They Confirm Their Relationship

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu have set the Internet ablaze with their love-filled photos. Check them out!

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
AP Dhillon & Banita Sandhu Hold Hands In New PICS As They Confirm Their Relationship | Photo Via Instagram

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu have been the talk of the town ever since the October actress starred in the singer's latest music video, With You, which features the duo's mushy and adorable moments as they holiday together. Since then, dating rumours have started; however, now Banita has officially confirmed her relationship with Dhillon.

Just a while back, Banita took to her social media handle and shared love-filled pictures with AP. She wrote in the caption, "with me," and dropped a heart emoji with it. In the images, Banita looked stunning in a red bodycon ruched midi dress, while the Excuses singer sported a flower-print twill suit. Reacting to it, AP commented with a pinched finger emojis.

Check out Banita Sandhu and AP Dhillon's photos:

Read Also
AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind Web Review: An Imperfect But Important Tale To Be Told
article-image
Read Also
Video: AP Dhillon Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Banita Sandhu Post First Of A Kind Screening In...
article-image

As soon as Banita shared the photos, the duo's fans couldn't keep calm, and they sent love to the couple in the comments section. A user wrote, "Couple goals right here." While another user said, "I hope they get married!" A third user added, "Awww, they're so in love." A comment read: "He is clearly in love. The way he is looking at her."

AP Dhillon and Banita's latest photos happen to be from the party that the duo recently attended together after attending the screening of the singer's recently released docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind in Mumbai.

Read Also
Who Is Banita Sandhu - AP Dhillon's Rumoured Girlfriend?
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajinikanth Trolled For Touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Feet: 'Did He Leave His Self-Respect In...

Rajinikanth Trolled For Touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Feet: 'Did He Leave His Self-Respect In...

Top 6 K-Drama Wedding Photos Selected By K-Netizens

Top 6 K-Drama Wedding Photos Selected By K-Netizens

AP Dhillon & Banita Sandhu Hold Hands In New PICS As They Confirm Their Relationship

AP Dhillon & Banita Sandhu Hold Hands In New PICS As They Confirm Their Relationship

‘Doesn’t Work’: Deepika Padukone On Ranveer Singh's No-Beard Look - WATCH

‘Doesn’t Work’: Deepika Padukone On Ranveer Singh's No-Beard Look - WATCH

WATCH: Superstar Rajinikanth Touches UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Feet Post-Special Jailer Screening

WATCH: Superstar Rajinikanth Touches UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Feet Post-Special Jailer Screening