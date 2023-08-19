AP Dhillon & Banita Sandhu Hold Hands In New PICS As They Confirm Their Relationship | Photo Via Instagram

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu have been the talk of the town ever since the October actress starred in the singer's latest music video, With You, which features the duo's mushy and adorable moments as they holiday together. Since then, dating rumours have started; however, now Banita has officially confirmed her relationship with Dhillon.

Just a while back, Banita took to her social media handle and shared love-filled pictures with AP. She wrote in the caption, "with me," and dropped a heart emoji with it. In the images, Banita looked stunning in a red bodycon ruched midi dress, while the Excuses singer sported a flower-print twill suit. Reacting to it, AP commented with a pinched finger emojis.

Check out Banita Sandhu and AP Dhillon's photos:

As soon as Banita shared the photos, the duo's fans couldn't keep calm, and they sent love to the couple in the comments section. A user wrote, "Couple goals right here." While another user said, "I hope they get married!" A third user added, "Awww, they're so in love." A comment read: "He is clearly in love. The way he is looking at her."

AP Dhillon and Banita's latest photos happen to be from the party that the duo recently attended together after attending the screening of the singer's recently released docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind in Mumbai.