Who Is Banita Sandhu - AP Dhillon's Rumoured Girlfriend?

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 17, 2023
Actress Banita Sandhu is all over the news of late, thanks to her closeness with Indo-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon
The two are currently in Mumbai to promote their song 'With You' and also Dhillon's docuseries - 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Amid rumours of their relationship, Dhillon and Banita were seen enjoying a dinner date in the city on Wednesday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
While they did not pose together, Banita was seen following Dhillon into the restaurant
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rumours of Banita and Dhillon dating began doing the rounds after they featured in the latter's music video 'With You'
Banita shot to fame with her 2018 film 'October', co-starring Varun Dhawan
In 2021, she starred in the film 'Sardar Udham' opposite Vicky Kaushal
Banita will soon star in the British series 'Bridgerton' as Sita Malhotra
Both Banita and Dhillon have remained tightlipped about their bond, but they have been spending quite some together of late
Photo by Varinder Chawla
While a section of the internet is of the opinion that the two have been hanging out because of their music video 'With You', others believe that they are indeed in a relationship
