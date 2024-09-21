 Phoenix Overseas IPO Day 1: ₹36 Crore Public Issue Fully Subscribed; Retail Investor Bid 1.92x
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPhoenix Overseas IPO Day 1: ₹36 Crore Public Issue Fully Subscribed; Retail Investor Bid 1.92x

Phoenix Overseas IPO Day 1: ₹36 Crore Public Issue Fully Subscribed; Retail Investor Bid 1.92x

The Rs 36.03 crore Phoenix Overseas IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.5 lakh shares and a new 45.8 lakh share issuance with the goal of raising Rs 29.31 crore, for a total value of Rs 6.72 crore.

G R MukeshUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Phoenix Overseas IPO | File photo

High retail demand drove the Phoenix Overseas IPO (Phoenix Overseas Limited IPO) to full subscription on the first day of bidding on Friday, September 20.

A total of 1.03 times as many shares were subscribed to the NSE SME issue overall, with bids for 56.3 lakh shares exceeding the 54.34 lakh shares on offer.

Total subscription received

With applications for 43.26 lakh shares, as opposed to the 22.46 lakh shares on offer, the retail portion of the IPO was booked 1.92 times.

FPJ Shorts
My Mother's House Smaller Than Your Car! When PM Modi Told Former US President Barack Obama
My Mother's House Smaller Than Your Car! When PM Modi Told Former US President Barack Obama
SD Retail IPO Day 1: ₹64 Crore Sleepwear Manufacturer's Public Offer Receives Tepid Response; Issue Subscribed 0.66%
SD Retail IPO Day 1: ₹64 Crore Sleepwear Manufacturer's Public Offer Receives Tepid Response; Issue Subscribed 0.66%
Tirupati Prasad Controversy: 300 KG Of Prasad From Tirupati Temple Distributed During Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Event, Reveals Temple's Chief Priest
Tirupati Prasad Controversy: 300 KG Of Prasad From Tirupati Temple Distributed During Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Event, Reveals Temple's Chief Priest
Russian Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko & Nikolai Chub Break Record For Longest Stay On International Space Station
Russian Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko & Nikolai Chub Break Record For Longest Stay On International Space Station

With bids for 4.46 lakh shares against the 23.86 lakh shares set aside for the segment, the issue was subscribed 18 per cent in the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category.

18 lakh shares were set aside for the category; however, only 18 lakh shares were bid on by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). The QIBs category saw 1.06 time bookings for Phoenix Overseas IPO.

IPO size and price band

The Rs 36.03 crore Phoenix Overseas IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.5 lakh shares and a new 45.8 lakh share issuance with the goal of raising Rs 29.31 crore, for a total value of Rs 6.72 crore.

The price range for Phoenix Overseas IPO is set at Rs 61 to Rs 64 per share.

Minimum bid and lot size

Retail investors may bid for a minimum lot size of 1 lot, comprising of 2,000 shares, with an overall investment of Rs 1,28,000 for retail investors applying for Phoenix Overseas IPO.

In order to participate, high-networth individuals (HNIs) must bid for a minimum of two lots, or 4,000 shares, for a total investment of Rs 2,56,000.

Subscription timetable

The subscription period for Phoenix Overseas IPO is open from September 20 to September 24.

On Wednesday, September 25, the share allotment status for Phoenix Overseas IPO is probably going to be finalised. On Thursday, September 26, bidders who are successful will receive shares of Phoenix Overseas in their Demat accounts, and unsuccessful bidders will begin receiving their refunds.

Phoenix Overseas's shares will go public on Emerge, the NSE SME marketplace. Phoenix Overseas shares are expected to go on sale on Friday, September 27.

Read Also
HDB Financial IPO: HDFC Bank Subsidiary To Launch ₹2,500 Crore IPO
article-image

Company financials

Phoenix Overseas Limited saw a 21 per cent increase in revenue in FY24, reaching Rs 549.15 crore from Rs 451.31 crore in FY23. From Rs 3.75 lakh in FY23 to Rs 5.49 crore in FY24, the company's profit-after-tax increased by more than 43 per cent.

The company's net worth increased by more than 9 per cent to Rs 50.12 crore in FY24 from Rs 45.7 crore in FY23.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SD Retail IPO Day 1: ₹64 Crore Sleepwear Manufacturer's Public Offer Receives Tepid Response;...

SD Retail IPO Day 1: ₹64 Crore Sleepwear Manufacturer's Public Offer Receives Tepid Response;...

Just Weeks After Starliner Fiasco, Boeing Kicks Out Space Unit CEO Ted Colbert

Just Weeks After Starliner Fiasco, Boeing Kicks Out Space Unit CEO Ted Colbert

Phoenix Overseas IPO Day 1: ₹36 Crore Public Issue Fully Subscribed; Retail Investor Bid 1.92x

Phoenix Overseas IPO Day 1: ₹36 Crore Public Issue Fully Subscribed; Retail Investor Bid 1.92x

Lexus LM 350h Bookings Paused in India from 21st September 2024

Lexus LM 350h Bookings Paused in India from 21st September 2024

OYO's $525 Million Move: To Acquire G6 Hospitality’s Motel 6 And Studio 6 Brands In All-Cash Deal,...

OYO's $525 Million Move: To Acquire G6 Hospitality’s Motel 6 And Studio 6 Brands In All-Cash Deal,...