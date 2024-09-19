Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Check Out Dates, Venue, Ticket Booking & More

After much wait and anticipation, the global rock band Coldplay is all set to visit India for their special concert in 2025. The concert is set to take place in Mumbai, and as soon as they made the announcement on social media, it sent fans of the band into a frenzy.

Coldplay will perform as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025. The news was shared by BookMyShow Live on its social media handle with a small teaser.

And now, the exact dates and venue for the concert is finally out, and the organisers announced that a special surprise has been planned for fans as well.

Coldplay concert date, venue, ticket details

On Thursday, BookMyShow announced that the British rock band is scheduled to enthrall its desi fans in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, next year. The concert will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Tickets for the much-awaited Coldplay concert will go live on September 22, 2024, at 12 noon on BookMyShow. Coldplay also confirmed they will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at 12 noon on November 22, 2024, on BookMyShow. Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price.

"Mystery guest to be announced soon," the post read.

The post garnered thousands of likes as soon as it was shared, and fans gushed how it was the best start to their morning.

Coldplay in India

Coldplay had earlier performed in India in 2016 as a part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

The band was established in 1997, and it consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.

Some of the most notable songs of the band include 'A Sky Full of Stars', 'Don't Panic', 'Viva la Vida' and 'In My Place', among others.

Coldplay is also set to drop their new album on October 4, and songs from the album will also be performed at the 2025 Mumbai concert.