 Tennis Legend Roger Federer Performs With Chris Martin On Stage At Coldplay Concert - WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTennis Legend Roger Federer Performs With Chris Martin On Stage At Coldplay Concert - WATCH

Tennis Legend Roger Federer Performs With Chris Martin On Stage At Coldplay Concert - WATCH

He effortlessly synced with the band's musical tunes while surprising the audience with his singing ability.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
article-image

Former tennis player Roger Federer recently attended Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich. He was seen joining Chris Martin and the band on stage.

He effortlessly synced with the band's musical tunes while surprising the audience with his singing ability.

He took to his Twitter handle to share pictures from the event. He wrote in the caption, "Adventure of a Lifetime".

Read Also
Coldplay joins hands with Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani to perform Baraye in Farsi
article-image

After his video went viral on social media many of his fans reacted.

One of his fans mentioned, "So so happy seeing you with @coldplay !! All my favs together!!"

Another wrote, "It was sooo good to see you Roger! You literally glow!!! And what a shaking", while the other commented, "When a legend of tennis.. meets legends of music".

Federer, who took retirement last year has won 103 ATP singles titles and overall 1,251 matches throughout his illustrious career. Federer has also won 20 Grand Slam titles, including a record-making eight Wimbledon men's singles titles.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Pawan Kalyan On Instagram: Power Star Gains More Than Half A Million Followers With Zero Posts

Pawan Kalyan On Instagram: Power Star Gains More Than Half A Million Followers With Zero Posts

Bhumi Pednekar Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

Bhumi Pednekar Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

Tennis Legend Roger Federer Performs With Chris Martin On Stage At Coldplay Concert - WATCH

Tennis Legend Roger Federer Performs With Chris Martin On Stage At Coldplay Concert - WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan Accident: Fans Pray For Actor's Speedy Recovery, Say 'Get Well Soon King'

Shah Rukh Khan Accident: Fans Pray For Actor's Speedy Recovery, Say 'Get Well Soon King'

After Priyanka Chopra, Did Katrina Kaif Also Walk Out Of Jee Le Zaraa?

After Priyanka Chopra, Did Katrina Kaif Also Walk Out Of Jee Le Zaraa?