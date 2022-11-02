Coldplay joins hands with Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani to perform Baraye in Farsi

On Sunday the British Indie rock band Coldplay was trending after they invited an Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani to perform onstage in Buenos Aires.

They, together, sang a Farsi song, Baraye by Iranian pop singer Shervin Hajipour. The song has become an anthem for young people across Iran, where the fiercest protest in decades have been taking place since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody after she was arrested for beaching Iran's dress rules for women.

"We would like to do something to show that we support all the women and everyone fighting for freedom in Iran and everywhere in fact," said the frontman Chris Martin of Coldplay during the concert after a fireworks display. "This song is in Farsi so I can't really sing it, but we're going to sing it together and we send it with love from Buenos Aires." The members then went on to state that they "would like to send much love to the family of Mahsa Amini", before signing off their post with their initials.

A Twitter user after attending the event shared a video online and wrote, “It brought me to tears watching it live in a theater in Chicago. You folks are class! This genuinely brought tears to my eyes. This is huge. if you think only Iranians can support this movement then look at Coldplay as an example. (sic)."

Apart from Coldplay, a host of celebrities have spoken out on behalf of Amini and her family, including Bella Hadid, Ramy Youssef, and Angelina Jolie. Some of the well-known names from Frech cinema including Juliette Binoche, Marion Cotillard, Isabelle Adjani and Isabelle Huppert, as well as Belgian singer Angele, have also joined the protest virtually and cut their hair to show support for the protests.

As of now, reportedly, 141 people have been killed, including 29 children in the nationwide demonstration that have been ongoing for six weeks.