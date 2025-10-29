Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Enters ₹ 100 Crore Club, Harshvardhan Rane's Movie Nears ₹ 50 Crore

Thamma / Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Poster

Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat collected a good amount during the holiday season and in their first weekend. However, on its first Monday, both movies dropped at the box office. But, on its eighth day, Tuesday, the films again showed a jump in their collections.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8

Thamma collected approximately Rs. 5.50 crore on its day eight. The film has finally entered the Rs. 100 crore club. In eight days, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has minted Rs. 101.10 crore.

Thamma Budget

Thamma is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 140-145 crore. So, the film needs to be stable and collect a good amount at the box office in the coming days.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 8

Meanwhile, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer has collected around Rs. 4.35 crore on the eighth day, taking the total to Rs. 49.35 crore. With limited screens, the film has managed to collect a very good amount on weekdays as well.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Budget

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already surpassed its budget. The movie is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 30 crore, so with a collection of around Rs. 50 crore, the Milap Zaveri directorial is already in a safe zone, and it is expected that the movie will become a superhit at the box office.

Aparshakti Khurana & Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrate Thamma's 100 Crore

Aparshakti has been a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe as he plays a pivotal role in the Stree franchise. Now, Ayushmann has also joined the universe with Thamma.

So, to celebrate Thamma entering the Rs. 100 crore club, both brothers teamed up for a funny video.

Aparshakti captioned the video as, "Hum toh soche ki Bicky ki girlfriend hi bhootiya hai… Yahan toh humaara apna bhai bhi bhootiya nikla 🧛 Par kya karein, khoon ka risstaa hai humaara 🤭 oopar se alone I am bittu and together we are bittt-toooo-much Hope you all had a Thammakedaar experience watching Thamma! Thank you for showering so much love to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (sic)."