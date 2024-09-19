7 Coldplay Songs That Will Take You To 'Paradise'

By: Rahul M | September 19, 2024
The global rock band Coldplay is returning to India for a special concert in 2025. While fans await for their beloved group, check out some of their soulful songs that will take you to paradise
All images from Coldplay's Instagram
I am sure each one of us has cried to the lyrics of "Fix You." This song from their 2005 X&Y album hits hard and touches all the emotions
Coldplay's "Yellow" still remains one of the most streamed songs, and fans still sob to the vocals of Chris Martin. The song was released in 2000 but stays iconic
“People moving all the time, inside a perfectly straight line, don’t you wanna curve away?” This song touches the soul and makes you feel like you're floating on a cloud. "Strawberry Swing" from the Via La Vida album in 2008 is another fan's favourite
Another hit song, "The Scientist," soothes your ears with the melodious piano and heart-touching vocals of Chris Martin
The song from their first album, The Blue Room's "Don't Panic," in 1999 gives you relaxing vibes and de-tress from the day. Give it a listen!
“You belong with me, not swallowed in the sea,” lyrics from their song, "Swallowed in the Sea," will not only make you cry but also bless your ears with sweet and soft Martin's voice
Last but not least, their superhit song "My Universe" will take you to their paradise, where there is sadness, happiness, love and euphoria all together