Coldplay India Tour 2025: Band Adds 3rd Show In Mumbai Amid Ticket Chaos, Here's When & Where To Book It

Great news for fans who missed out on tickets for the Coldplay India Tour 2025. The British band had added a third show to the Mumbai leg of its Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025, after the first two concerts sold out completely. Coldplay had already announced two shows on January 18 and 19, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Coldplay announces third show

Sharing the news, Coldplay shared on X, "Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January, 2025. Tickets on sale at 2PM IST today."

Check it out:

Where and where to book?

Tickets will go live on September 22, 2025 and it will be available on BookMyShow from 2 PM onwards.`

BookMyShow app crash

Many fans expressed disappointment when the BookMyShow website and app crashed as soon as ticket sales went live on Sunday. Netizens even complained over long virtual queues on the online ticket platform.

Coldplay pricing

The ticket prices for the Mumbai concert range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 12,500, with options for Rs 3,000, Rs 3,500, Rs 4,000, Rs 4,500, Rs 9,000, and Rs 9,500. The highest price is Rs 35,000 for lounge seats.

Earlier, Coldplay also teased a ‘mystery guest’ for their show.

Coldplay returns to India

The Grammy-winning band previously performed in Mumbai as part of the Global Citizen Festival back in 2016.

Audiences can also expect to hear beloved classics such A Sky Full Of Stars, Fix You, Yellow, Hymn For The Weekend, Something Just Like This, The Scientist, and Viva La Vida, among others.

About Coldplay

The band includes Chris Martin as the vocalist and pianist, Jonny Buckland on guitar, Guy Berryman on bass, Will Champion on drums and percussion, and manager Phil Harvey. It was formed in 1997.