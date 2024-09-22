 Coldplay Mumbai Concert Tickets Get Sold Out For Whopping ₹12 Lakh On Resale Website
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentColdplay Mumbai Concert Tickets Get Sold Out For Whopping ₹12 Lakh On Resale Website

Coldplay Mumbai Concert Tickets Get Sold Out For Whopping ₹12 Lakh On Resale Website

Tickets on the resale website were also available in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3.70 lakh

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 01:53 PM IST
article-image

British rock band Coldplay is set to return to India after 9 long years with their Music of the Spheres World Tour in January 2025. The tickets for the concert, which will be held in Mumbai, went live on Sunday, 12 noon, and from servers getting crashed to passes getting sold out, a lot happened within a span of just few months. And in the midst of the frenzy, ticket resale platforms sprang to action and sold tickets for nearly Rs 12 lakh for the Coldplay concert.

Yes, you read that right. A little digging around the internet took us to the ticket resale website, Viagogo, on which we noticed that the tickets which were priced at Rs 12,500 on the official booking app, BookMyShow, were being resold for as much as Rs 12 lakh! What more is that the tickets were already almost sold out, which just a handful of them left.

Read Also
Coldplay India Tour 2025: Missed Out On Mumbai Concert Passes? Here's Your Second Chance With...
article-image

Tickets on the resale website were also available in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3.70 lakh. Passes for the standing audience were sold out for Rs 1.15 lakh. Even those amounting to Rs 96,000 and Rs 1.24 lakh were sold out within minutes.

Coldplay is set to perform in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025, and looking at the overwhelming response, the band later surprised their fans on Sunday by announcing another concert on January 21. The passes for the same will go live on BookMyShow officially at 2 pm on Sunday.

FPJ Shorts
'Kaptaan Kaun Hai Shanto Ya Rishabh Pant?': Saba Karim Hilariously Asks India Keeper-Batter On Setting Fields For Bangladesh In Chennai; Video
'Kaptaan Kaun Hai Shanto Ya Rishabh Pant?': Saba Karim Hilariously Asks India Keeper-Batter On Setting Fields For Bangladesh In Chennai; Video
J&K: Police Recover Skeleton Of Man Missing For Over A Month In Ramban; Terror Attack Suspected
J&K: Police Recover Skeleton Of Man Missing For Over A Month In Ramban; Terror Attack Suspected
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024: Apply For Multiple Deputation Posts; All Details Here
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024: Apply For Multiple Deputation Posts; All Details Here
'Did Not Enter Politics To Earn Money, No Greed For CM's Chair,' Says Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
'Did Not Enter Politics To Earn Money, No Greed For CM's Chair,' Says Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Read Also
Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: From ₹25,000 To ₹70,000 For A Room; Hotel Prices Shoot Up Three...
article-image

After BookMyShow crashed during the initial booking phase on Sunday, fans lashed out at the platform for the poor show.

Coldplay had earlier performed in India in 2016 as a part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai, and the band is returning to the country for its desi fans after 9 long years. A special guest will also perform with Coldplay this time, however, the name has still been kept under wraps.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Coldplay India Tour 2025: Band Adds 3rd Show In Mumbai Amid Ticket Chaos, Here's When & Where To...

Coldplay India Tour 2025: Band Adds 3rd Show In Mumbai Amid Ticket Chaos, Here's When & Where To...

Coldplay Mumbai Concert Tickets Get Sold Out For Whopping ₹12 Lakh On Resale Website

Coldplay Mumbai Concert Tickets Get Sold Out For Whopping ₹12 Lakh On Resale Website

Coldplay India Tour 2025: Missed Out On Mumbai Concert Passes? Here's Your Second Chance With...

Coldplay India Tour 2025: Missed Out On Mumbai Concert Passes? Here's Your Second Chance With...

BookMyShow CRASHES As Coldplay Mumbai Concert Tickets Go Live, Desi Fans Slam Platform On Social...

BookMyShow CRASHES As Coldplay Mumbai Concert Tickets Go Live, Desi Fans Slam Platform On Social...

VIDEO: Rupali Ganguly Flouts Traffic Rules By Riding Scooty Without Helmet, Netizens Ask Mumbai...

VIDEO: Rupali Ganguly Flouts Traffic Rules By Riding Scooty Without Helmet, Netizens Ask Mumbai...