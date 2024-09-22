Coldplay Mumbai Concert Tickets Get Sold Out For Whopping ₹12 Lakh On Resale Website

British rock band Coldplay is set to return to India after 9 long years with their Music of the Spheres World Tour in January 2025. The tickets for the concert, which will be held in Mumbai, went live on Sunday, 12 noon, and from servers getting crashed to passes getting sold out, a lot happened within a span of just few months. And in the midst of the frenzy, ticket resale platforms sprang to action and sold tickets for nearly Rs 12 lakh for the Coldplay concert.

Yes, you read that right. A little digging around the internet took us to the ticket resale website, Viagogo, on which we noticed that the tickets which were priced at Rs 12,500 on the official booking app, BookMyShow, were being resold for as much as Rs 12 lakh! What more is that the tickets were already almost sold out, which just a handful of them left.

Tickets on the resale website were also available in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3.70 lakh. Passes for the standing audience were sold out for Rs 1.15 lakh. Even those amounting to Rs 96,000 and Rs 1.24 lakh were sold out within minutes.

Coldplay is set to perform in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025, and looking at the overwhelming response, the band later surprised their fans on Sunday by announcing another concert on January 21. The passes for the same will go live on BookMyShow officially at 2 pm on Sunday.

After BookMyShow crashed during the initial booking phase on Sunday, fans lashed out at the platform for the poor show.

Coldplay had earlier performed in India in 2016 as a part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai, and the band is returning to the country for its desi fans after 9 long years. A special guest will also perform with Coldplay this time, however, the name has still been kept under wraps.