Coldplay Mumbai Tickets Crash BookMyShow: Netizens React With Hilarious Memes On Social Media

Coldplay, a popular rock band, put up its Mumbai concert tickets for sale earlier on Sunday, only to witness a huge digital rush on the booking platform. BookMyShow, the app and website where the tickets for Coldplay's 2025 tour to Mumbai were released, crashed as a result of severe demand. Following the crash, netizens shared hilarious memes and reactions on social media. They reacted to the Coldplay ticket sale crashing BookMyShow with memes on X.

From classic memes that often roll out online to laughable messages, X users took a hilarious dig at the crash of the booking portal.

Take a look at reactions below

full India right now is seeing this screen, Oh my god.something is wrong 😂#Coldplay #bookmyshow pic.twitter.com/r1rn8WrEzm — Izhar khan (@Izharkh8911547) September 22, 2024

Memes overflow on X

A user named Sagar recollected a TV serial-inspired meme that had gone viral years ago. Reacting to how the Coldplay ticket sale crashed the BookMyShow server, he shared the scene of Gopi Bahu from the popular television show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and it showed the character washing a laptop with water. He dropped the memes reflecting on the situation of the technical team of the ticket booking platform. "Chief engineer at BookMyShow (be like)," he wrote while posting the Gopi Bahu memes online.

Meanwhile, another X user compared the situation with the frequent crash of the train ticket booking portal. Identified as Pavan Desai, he hilariously took a dig at the recent situation and suggested the IRCTC Tatkal service to be jealous of Coldplay after the band's tickets sale crashed BookMyShow. Sharing a shot from the animated film 'Kung Fu Panda', Desai referred to the meme-famous dialogue: "Finally, a worthy opponent."

That wasn't all. A few users also shared memes on the wait time and demand for the concert tickets. They shared visuals of notedly crowded scenarios to react to the huge fan rush for Coldplay concert tickets available on BookMyShow, including the crowd at Marine Drive when the Indian cricket team returned to Mumbai after winning the World cup.