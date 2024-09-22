 Coldplay Mumbai Tickets Crash BookMyShow: Netizens React With Hilarious Memes On Social Media
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralColdplay Mumbai Tickets Crash BookMyShow: Netizens React With Hilarious Memes On Social Media

Coldplay Mumbai Tickets Crash BookMyShow: Netizens React With Hilarious Memes On Social Media

A user named Sagar recollected a TV serial-inspired meme that had gone viral years ago. Reacting to how the Coldplay ticket sale crashed the BookMyShow server, he shared the scene of Gopi Bahu from the popular television show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and it showed the character washing a laptop with water.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Coldplay Mumbai: BookMyShow Crash Memes | Memes shares on X

Coldplay, a popular rock band, put up its Mumbai concert tickets for sale earlier on Sunday, only to witness a huge digital rush on the booking platform. BookMyShow, the app and website where the tickets for Coldplay's 2025 tour to Mumbai were released, crashed as a result of severe demand. Following the crash, netizens shared hilarious memes and reactions on social media. They reacted to the Coldplay ticket sale crashing BookMyShow with memes on X.

From classic memes that often roll out online to laughable messages, X users took a hilarious dig at the crash of the booking portal.

Take a look at reactions below

Memes overflow on X

FPJ Shorts
CBI Recovers ₹25 Lakh In Bribery Sting Operation At Bangalore Inland Container Depot; Case Registered Against Superintendent Of Customs
CBI Recovers ₹25 Lakh In Bribery Sting Operation At Bangalore Inland Container Depot; Case Registered Against Superintendent Of Customs
Did Virat Kohli Playfully Mock Bangladesh With 'Nagin' Dance During IND vs BAN 1st Test? Video Goes Viral
Did Virat Kohli Playfully Mock Bangladesh With 'Nagin' Dance During IND vs BAN 1st Test? Video Goes Viral
Quad Cancer Moonshot: PM Modi Announces USD 7.5 Million Support To Fight Cervical Cancer
Quad Cancer Moonshot: PM Modi Announces USD 7.5 Million Support To Fight Cervical Cancer
SPF Warn Singaporeans About Parcel Delivery Scam, SGD 616,000 Lost In 300+ Cases
SPF Warn Singaporeans About Parcel Delivery Scam, SGD 616,000 Lost In 300+ Cases

A user named Sagar recollected a TV serial-inspired meme that had gone viral years ago. Reacting to how the Coldplay ticket sale crashed the BookMyShow server, he shared the scene of Gopi Bahu from the popular television show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and it showed the character washing a laptop with water. He dropped the memes reflecting on the situation of the technical team of the ticket booking platform. "Chief engineer at BookMyShow (be like)," he wrote while posting the Gopi Bahu memes online.

Read Also
Coldplay India Tour 2025: Missed Out On Mumbai Concert Passes? Here's Your Second Chance With...
article-image

Meanwhile, another X user compared the situation with the frequent crash of the train ticket booking portal. Identified as Pavan Desai, he hilariously took a dig at the recent situation and suggested the IRCTC Tatkal service to be jealous of Coldplay after the band's tickets sale crashed BookMyShow. Sharing a shot from the animated film 'Kung Fu Panda', Desai referred to the meme-famous dialogue: "Finally, a worthy opponent."

That wasn't all. A few users also shared memes on the wait time and demand for the concert tickets. They shared visuals of notedly crowded scenarios to react to the huge fan rush for Coldplay concert tickets available on BookMyShow, including the crowd at Marine Drive when the Indian cricket team returned to Mumbai after winning the World cup.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Coldplay Mumbai Tickets Crash BookMyShow: Netizens React With Hilarious Memes On Social Media

Coldplay Mumbai Tickets Crash BookMyShow: Netizens React With Hilarious Memes On Social Media

After Rajat Dalal, Ghaziabad-Based Fitness Influencer Rajveer Shishodia Confronts Actor Ajaz Khan In...

After Rajat Dalal, Ghaziabad-Based Fitness Influencer Rajveer Shishodia Confronts Actor Ajaz Khan In...

You Are Wrong If You Just Called This Dish 'Gulab Jamun', Watch Viral Video To Know What It Is

You Are Wrong If You Just Called This Dish 'Gulab Jamun', Watch Viral Video To Know What It Is

'What Credit Card & Loan Can Do To Country': Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar Slams People Queuing Up For...

'What Credit Card & Loan Can Do To Country': Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar Slams People Queuing Up For...

Sexual Relationship With 58 Lovers, Bribes & Misconduct: 52-Year-Old Former Female Chinese Official...

Sexual Relationship With 58 Lovers, Bribes & Misconduct: 52-Year-Old Former Female Chinese Official...