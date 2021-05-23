CinemaScope: Why such stereotyped portrayal of Sikhs in Hindi cinema?

The surprising change is a fact, and it actually began post the era of films like Border and Maachis in the mid-90s, when the generations changed and the sons took over from their fathers becoming the new-age filmmakers. This was the generation of youngsters born and brought up in Mumbai (then Bombay), who were pleasantly fascinated by Punjab but had probably never visited or spent days living with the people of the soil. In fact, all they knew about Sikhs and Punjab was through the popular Punjabi music albums/ videos of the ’90s, the stories spread about Sikhs post the tragic ’80s and Santa-Banta jokes irresponsibly cracked within their friend circle, not having an iota of knowledge about the community.

If you look at the films before the ’80s, then you will not find such outrageous portrayals of Sikhs as the makers were themselves from Punjab or well familiar with the community and its rich culture. The reference mostly remained of loud, fun-loving yet honest, brave, and helpful characters that never became disrespectful. However, it didn’t remain the same with films such as Raja Hindustani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH), Anari No.1, and more — intentionally or unintentionally laying the foundation of a problematic tradition. Reportedly KKHH also had to face objections for its insulting sequences in specific regions, but the scenes (featuring the Sikh kid and Johny Lever) still can be seen in its existing version.