Cinema Journal Exclusive: Kumud Mishra to play Vicky Kaushal’s father in YRF movie?

After his successful alliance with Yash Raj Films (YRF) for movies like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, actor Kumud Mishra is set for another outing with the studio. A source close to the project reveals that Kumud will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar in an upcoming YRF movie. The movie is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, whose last release was Thugs of Hindostan. “Kumud will play Vicky’s father in the film. He will be shown as a single parent, and the character is something Kumud is best-known for,” the source says. His last big screen release Thappad saw him playing Taapsee Pannu’s father.
The actor has started shooting for the movie, which went on floors in November last year.
The film boasts of fresh faces with theatre background. “The movie is just on the lines of YRF’s small town drama, Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015). Apart from Vicky, Kumud and Manushi, others are mostly fresh faces from across the country,” the source affirms.
Furthermore, contrary to the reports that state the movie is titled The Great Indian Family, our information says otherwise. The movie is currently untitled and the rumored title is merely a conjecture.
Kumud is a known theatre personality, and some of his iconic performances include Shakkar Ke Paanch Daane, Kaumudi, Muktidham, to name a few. Meanwhile, his hands are full with several big Bollywood projects. He will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi and Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu.
An alumnus of National School of Drama, Kumud maintained a “no comments” stance when asked about the film. Representatives of YRF didn’t respond to our texts till the time we went to press.
For the unversed, the yet to-be-titled movie is a satirical comedy that takes on religion and conveys a message through its story. This will be the first time Vicky and Manushi pair up for a film.