Cinema Journal Exclusive: Kumud Mishra to play Vicky Kaushal’s father in YRF movie?

After his successful alliance with Yash Raj Films (YRF) for movies like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, actor Kumud Mishra is set for another outing with the studio. A source close to the project reveals that Kumud will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar in an upcoming YRF movie. The movie is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, whose last release was Thugs of Hindostan. “Kumud will play Vicky’s father in the film. He will be shown as a single parent, and the character is something Kumud is best-known for,” the source says. His last big screen release Thappad saw him playing Taapsee Pannu’s father.

The actor has started shooting for the movie, which went on floors in November last year.